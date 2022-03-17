ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

9-year-old girl raises money for Ukraine

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9NG1_0eiV0UC900

BETHESDA, Md. ( WDVM ) — A young Bethesda girl is contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way.

9-year-old Hadley Kearney said that when she saw the devastation in Ukraine, she took matters into her own hands to make a difference.

Officials: Russia bombing civilians, children in Ukraine

“So I saw that there was a war happening in Ukraine, and I really wanted to help. I was thinking, what can I do? I don’t have enough money to donate, I can’t go into Ukraine, but I do know how to make bracelets, so I can sell bracelets to help Ukraine,” said Hadley.

The third-grader dedicates a few hours a day after school and dance class to making these bracelets.

“A lot of innocent people are dying, and I did not think that was right. So I wanted to help them,” said Hadley.

Want to help Ukrainian refugees? New site allows users to offer their homes

Hadley says she raised more than $800 so far. The proceeds benefit charities, including the Ukrainian Red Cross and Voices of Children.

“She wanted to do something to help the kids in Ukraine, and you know she’s only nine years old, but she found something that she could do, and I think she’s realized that kids can make a big difference,” said Gabrielle Kearney, Hadley’s mom.

100% of the profits go to charities benefiting Ukraine. If you want to donate and purchase a bracelet, send an email to BraceletsforUkraine@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
WDVM 25

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Washington Dc#Russia#Charity#The Ukrainian#Red Cross#Voices Of Children#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
POTUS
WDVM 25

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Charities
WDVM 25

D.C. Police hold “Women in Law Enforcement” themed Prospect Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Police Department recently announced its commitment to increasing its female workforce. In working toward this goal, the department held a “Women in Law Enforcement” themed Prospect Day on Friday, March 18. The commitment to hiring more women comes as part of the 30×30 campaign. The Metropolitan Police Department is already […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy