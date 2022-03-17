Extension cord blamed for fire in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a report of a fire Thursday in Olyphant.
Eyewitness News was on scene and saw a building on fire in the 400 block of Lackawanna Avenue. Crews from Dickson City, Throop and Jermyn responded.Hazleton Police investigating stabbing
Witnesses say the building housed apartments and caught on fire just after 5:00 p.m. No one inside was injured.
A state police fire marshal said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and was caused by an extension cord that malfunctioned.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0