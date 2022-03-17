ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olyphant, PA

Extension cord blamed for fire in Olyphant

By Madonna Mantione, Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oysr1_0eiUx7E800

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a report of a fire Thursday in Olyphant.

Eyewitness News was on scene and saw a building on fire in the 400 block of Lackawanna Avenue. Crews from Dickson City, Throop and Jermyn responded.

Hazleton Police investigating stabbing

Witnesses say the building housed apartments and caught on fire just after 5:00 p.m. No one inside was injured.

A state police fire marshal said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and was caused by an extension cord that malfunctioned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Schuylkill County fire sends one resident to hospital

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County. According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Truck rollover causes traffic backup on Rt. 11 and I-80

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic was tied up in Columbia County Friday morning when a tractor-trailer hauling wooden pallets tipped over while exiting the interstate. Police say it happened shortly around 10:00 a.m. as the truck was negotiating a curve while exiting Interstate 80 eastbound onto Route 11 northbound. The driver was […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pottsville bust yields nearly $200K in cash, drugs

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they executed a search warrant in Pottsville and found almost $200K in cash, drugs, and weapons. According to police, State Police Troop L-Reading Vice/Narcotics Unit executed the warrant in the 1400 block of West Market Street just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Police say Jose Rivera-Hernandez, 31, of […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton Police investigating stabbing

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. According to police, a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were allegedly stabbed near the area of Thirlwell Avenue and West Court in Hazleton. Police had the crime scene taped off at South Poplar Street. Officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Olyphant, PA
City
Jermyn, PA
City
Dickson City, PA
City
Throop, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Dupont police scam warning for false arrest warrant

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont Police released a scam alert for residents who may receive a letter regarding an arrest warrant. According to the Dupont Borough Police Department, they have received many claims of residents around the area receiving an arrest warrant letter. Police are advising that the letter is not an official arrest warrant […]
DUPONT, PA
WBRE

Hazleton police searching for stabbing suspect

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue. Police say they located the victim on arrival […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Suspect caught in theft of bat from Williamsport statue

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Bases Loaded” statue located in the heart of the City of Williamsport was vandalized and then burglarized in October of 2021. Police have officially identified a suspect. On March 11, police charged Abigail Paulhamus, 22 of South Williamsport, with theft and receiving stolen property. Paulhamus was identified as the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Extension Cord#Accident#Hazleton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Bloomsburg police arrest man in stolen car theft

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County. According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021. Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

PennDOT eliminates ‘antiquated’ weight stickers for trucks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Friday that the “antiquated” weight class stickers were eliminated in January. In a press release, PennDOT said that trucks over 5,001 pounds having to display a weight class stickers are an “antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners.” “Elimination of weight […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police: Man gets away with cash after Kingston armed robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue Friday for a report of an armed robbery. Police say they responded to the store just after 3:00 p.m. after a man threatened the clerk with a gun and got away with cash. They say the suspect […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

New York man faces drug charges after PA music festival

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York is behind bars after police say he was in possession of numerous drugs at a music festival. According to a release from the Wayne County District Attorney, 23-year-old Nikolaos Kopoulos from Bethpage, New York, was caught in September at a music festival in Buckingham […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Larksville Police look to identify suspected shooters

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Larksville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting at Saint John’s Baptist Church. Police say on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. a black male was caught on camera firing a gun. After which he fled south toward the direction of Fifth Street. Officers […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police find drugs in ‘St. Patrick’s Day Purge’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged two suspects with drug possession after an operation discovered 200 bags of narcotics at a Pittston residence. According to the Pittston City Police Department, on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. a drug task force conducted an investigation into a residence on John Street in Pittston. Investigators say as a […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy