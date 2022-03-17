Extension cord blamed for fire in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a report of a fire Thursday in Olyphant.

Eyewitness News was on scene and saw a building on fire in the 400 block of Lackawanna Avenue. Crews from Dickson City, Throop and Jermyn responded.

Witnesses say the building housed apartments and caught on fire just after 5:00 p.m. No one inside was injured.

A state police fire marshal said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and was caused by an extension cord that malfunctioned.

