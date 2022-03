For the second time in two days, the Magnolia Bulldogs had Bryan Rudder’s number. Especially on the mound. Ashton Basset, T.J. Peters and Connor Pratka combined on a one-hitter with four strikeouts Thursday as the Bulldogs shutout the Rangers for the second straight day, 6-0, in District 19-5A. Pratka...

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO