HERMISTON, Ore– A boiler explosion and fire at the Hermiston plant has now caused Shearer’s Foods to let all 400 employees go. The fire destroyed the plant on February 22nd. Six people were injured. After careful consideration the company announced it would take at least 15-18 months to rebuild and restart production. The company makes snack items like popcorn and potato chips. CEO Bill Nictakis says, “After assessing the damage, it’s clear that the destruction is too great to quickly rebuild and begin production in the near term.”

HERMISTON, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO