Grand Rapids, MI

Jon Taffer of ‘Bar Rescue’ on the pandemic’s impact on restaurants

By Michele DeSelms
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You may know him as the no-nonsense host of the show “Bar Rescue” on Paramount Network.

Jon Taffer has 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He travels the country helping failing bars and restaurants turn things around.

Taffer says the pandemic hit the restaurant industry especially hard, but things are starting to turn around. Most of the restaurants in America are family-owned, and Taffer said while the objective of the show is to rescue the bar or restaurant, the real goal is to save the family.

Season nine of Bar Rescue kicks off Sunday on Paramount Network.

For the full conversation with Jon Taffer , watch the video in the player above.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

