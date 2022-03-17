ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Live Like Rachel"

By AFL
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Janous was a 36 year old happily married mother of three when the unthinkable...

katu.com

Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
People

Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Every day is "Twosday" for a Virginia family made up of two identical twin sisters, their husbands — who are identical twin brothers — and their two toddlers. Sisters Brittany and Briana tied the knot with Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they had first met a year prior, PEOPLE previously reported. Two years later, the sisters announced that they were both expecting.
Tracey Folly

I refused to visit my mother-in-law with my husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I were newlyweds, we had similar work schedules. We each worked Monday through Friday and had Saturday and Sunday off. When you work full time during the week, the weekends fly by so quickly. Therefore I had very little time off for myself.
102.7 KORD

Absent Dad Furious After Ex Gives Newborn Twins Her Last Name

Picking out a name for a newborn is difficult, and when you have twins there's added pressure to come up with two perfect monikers. One woman took to Reddit to explain how her ex is now furious after she named their twins without his input and gave them her last name instead of his.
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin says that motherhood has changed her 'perspective on life' - and reveals her baby daughter Grace Warrior's first words

Bindi Irwin will soon celebrate the first birthday of her baby daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. And the new mother says has revealed the first words the 11-month-old has already learned. Speaking this week's issue of Stellar Magazine, the 23-year-old said that Grace already knows the words 'Mama' and 'Dada'.
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
Daily Mail

'This cruel disease stripped him of everything': Debbie McGee reflects on late husband Paul Daniels' final days battling cancer where he wept and asked 'what was happening'

Debbie McGee has discussed her late husband Paul Daniels' final days, saying his battle with cancer left him in tears and asking 'what was happening'. The magician passed away aged 77 in 2016 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Debbie, 63, who married Paul in 1988 and...
DoYouRemember?

Why Karen Grassle From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Divorced Her First Husband

Karen Grassle met her first husband Leon Russom, during their early days when acting in theatre. However, their love sadly didn’t last and Karen later opened up about why it didn’t exactly last. In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, she details how they were “two peas in a pod” and were working together to forge a path for themselves in making a mark in theatre.
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
Upworthy

Mom calls out daycare for always contacting her and not the dad. Sparks gender inequality discussion.

Gender inequality is so firmly rooted in our society that most of us encounter it even in the most unexpected of places. Dr. Raina Brands, a professor at London's UCL School of Management, recently took to Twitter to call out one such example of gender inequality. In a now-viral series of tweets, Dr. Brands shared how her son's daycare always calls her when they need something despite repeatedly being asked to contact her partner first. "Our son has been in daycare since the beginning of the year. If he is sick and needs to come home early, they call me. If they want to give him paracetamol, they call me. If he has injured himself they call me. So what?" she tweeted.
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Reveals Son Gene, 2, Will ‘Most Likely Have Autism’ Like His Dad

Amy Schumer opens up about the possibility of her son Gene, 2, being diagnosed with autism like his dad, Chris Fischer. Amy Schumer, 40, believes her two-year-old son Gene David Fischer, will “most likely have autism” like his father and her husband of four years, Chris Fischer, 42. However, the Trainwreck star said she “doesn’t have a preference” while candidly discussing the likelihood that her son will receive the same diagnosis during a recent guest appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea.
