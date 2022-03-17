"Live Like Rachel"

Amy Schumer opens up about the possibility of her son Gene, 2, being diagnosed with autism like his dad, Chris Fischer. Amy Schumer, 40, believes her two-year-old son Gene David Fischer, will “most likely have autism” like his father and her husband of four years, Chris Fischer, 42. However, the Trainwreck star said she “doesn’t have a preference” while candidly discussing the likelihood that her son will receive the same diagnosis during a recent guest appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea.
