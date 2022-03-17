ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollis Terry Named Public Utilities Department Director

Athens, Georgia
 4 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) Manager Blaine Williams has named Hollis Terry IV as the next Public Utilities Department Director. Terry has served in the interim position since previous Public Utilities Director Frank Stephens retired in April 2021.

"Hollis has risen through the ranks of the department and established himself as an excellent leader who knows Public Utilities' operations and culture," says Williams. "He has connected with our incredible staff in continuing the department's exceptional provision of services to their customers while looking to grow and adapt to future needs and changes."

Terry has worked for the Public Utilities Department since 2015. He has served in several roles as a Water Reclamation Superintendent, Environmental Engineer, and Assistant Director before his appointment as Interim Director.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work in a field I am very passionate about,” says Terry. “After 22 years in the environmental protection field, I can truly say I am home. The Public Utilities Department is a family with amazing technical skills. I look forward to continuing to protect the public health by reinvesting in ACCGov’s critical infrastructure.”

Prior to joining the ACCGov Public Utilities Department, Terry had worked in supervisory roles with public water reclamation facilities since 1999 with Gwinnett County, Dekalb County, and the City of Gainesville, Georgia local governments. He holds a Georgia Wastewater Operator Class 1 certification and a Georgia Operator Class 3 certification. Terry graduated from Strayer University with a BBA in Management and also graduated from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Leadership Academy in 2021.

The Public Utilities Department provides drinking water for public health, fire protection, and economic prosperity, and conveys and reclaims wastewater using environmentally responsible methods. For more information on the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department, visit www.accgov.com/publicutilities.

