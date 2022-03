By now you have most likely heard about what has been happening this week with the protests at St. Luke's. If you would like more background on the situation check out Kevin Miller’s article from Sunday when the protests started here. The protests have been every day at St. Luke's in Downtown Boise since Sunday. This is not a news attempt on the protests and what happened to cause them. This is a mothers plea to the protesters. My 8 year old boy had an EEG appointment right in the thick of the protests. We could not get parking and an already very scary situation for my son was suddenly turned even more scary for him with loads of people yelling and hollering and shaking signs at us as we tried to pull in.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO