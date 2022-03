A Maryland judge has struck down new U.S. House district maps drawn by the state General Assembly, ruling it an unconstitutional gerrymander that unfairly favors Democrats. In a 94-page ruling, Judge Lynne Battaglia ruled in favor of Republican groups, including one backed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and voters who said their voices were being shut out. Two lawsuits, condensed into a single case, cited a 1972 amendment to the state constitution that requires compact districts and orders legislators to consider natural boundaries and political subdivisions.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO