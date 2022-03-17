ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

3 tips in 15 minutes: 3 Essentials for Effective Short-Term Rental Enforcement

granicus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Tips in 15 Minutes: 3 Essentials for Effective Short-Term Rental Enforcement. Spending too much time and resources browsing sites like Airbnb and...

granicus.com

Arizona Mirror

Lawmaker who owns short-term rental home looks to block PV from enforcing regulations

Gilbert Republican Sen. Warren Petersen wants the attorney general to investigate an ordinance passed by Paradise Valley that regulates short-term home rentals, which he says violates state law, while the lawmaker himself owns a million-dollar luxury Airbnb listing in Gilbert.  If Petersen’s complaint is successful in striking down the Paradise Valley ordinance, it would effectively […] The post Lawmaker who owns short-term rental home looks to block PV from enforcing regulations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GILBERT, AZ
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Websites for Hiring People Online

Whether you're looking for a remote teammate, an online freelancer, or someone who will work in your office, the internet is the place to go to find them. But where exactly can you start hiring people? And how can you get talent to find you?. Today, let's look at the...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Create an Efficient Meeting Agenda in Google Calendar

Google Calendar is extremely versatile and user-friendly. There are many things it can do for you. Writing an agenda for your next meeting isn’t one. That’s up to you. While jotting down the itinerary may seem like something you can skip, your invitees will be happier if you don’t. In fact, having no agenda may deter certain people from attending altogether. That's because they likely know meetings without one can often be aimless or get off track.
SOFTWARE
Post Register

City of Boise approves short term rentals ordinance that requires business licenses

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you own a short-term rental property in Boise city limits you better get a license moving forward. On Wednesday, the Boise City Council approved a new ordinance that will require owners of said rentals to get a new business license, proof of insurance, and fire suppression devices. There is also a fee attached for each new license.
BOISE, ID
PCMag

Snap Bans Anonymous Messaging Apps, Implements Age Restrictions

Snap has reportedly updated its policies for Snap Kit, which among other things allows developers to integrate various aspects of Snapchat into their own apps, in response to several lawsuits filed when multiple teenagers committed suicide after they were bulled via social media. TechCrunch reports that Snap will no longer...
CELL PHONES

