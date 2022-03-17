4 essential spring lawn care tasks

(BPT) - With spring on our doorstep, many homeowners are looking forward to spending time in their yards — but not before doing some spring cleanup. In a recent survey by TruGreen *, at least one-quarter of 2,000 survey respondents plan to start spring cleanup in March; April is the second-most popular month. In addition, a number of outdoor tasks are at the top of homeowners’ to-do lists this year, including: mowing the lawn (46%); raking leaves (43%); pruning bushes (40%); gardening and planting trees/shrubs (39%); pest control (39%); and weeding (37%).

Although spring cleanup can seem daunting — with 68% of respondents agreeing that their spring cleanup always feels overwhelming — TruGreen, the nation’s leading lawn care provider, breaks down the list of top tasks to help you take it one step at a time. You may even be surprised by how quickly your lawn springs to life.

Clean up debris

Use a rake to remove dead leaves, sticks, twigs and matted grass. If left on the ground, this layer of plant detritus can smother your lawn, leaving dead patches in your yard. Clearing this debris also makes way for lawn treatments, if necessary, to further improve your outdoor space.

Pro Tip: To protect your lawn from damage, rake when the ground is not soft, wet or muddy.

Beat the weeds

Weeds can be a huge nuisance for homeowners, and it’s important to fight these off early.

“Although keeping weeds at bay can be an ongoing chore, partnering with a lawn care specialist, such as TruGreen, can help alleviate this burden,” says Brian Feldman, director of technical operations at TruGreen. “Get an expert assessment of your weed problem and develop a tailored treatment plan early to help you achieve a weed-free yard.”

Pro Tip: Get a jump on weeds early to prevent them from becoming stubborn problems in the future.

Cut the grass

After a long, dormant winter, your lawn deserves a new spring cut, so tune up that mower and get ready to manicure your blades of glory. Wait until grass is about three inches long and the ground isn’t soft. Most grass should be kept at least two inches tall — as longer, thicker turf helps combat weeds and conserve water in the soil. Plus, grass that is cut too short lets in more sunlight, which can give room for weeds to seize the day and germinate.

Pro Tip: Avoid cutting the lawn too short in dry weather. The grass tends to develop shallow roots, making the lawn susceptible to drought stress.

“Our survey found that 62% of homeowners will hire a professional to complete their outdoor spring cleanup,” said Feldman. “Not only will this help complete all your tasks, but it can ensure a healthy lawn this spring — and beyond — by implementing optimal treatments from the start.”

Hydrate your lawn

No matter where you are in the country, lawns need water. Nearly 48% of survey respondents say they plan to update their landscaping, so it’s important to water early and consistently. Natural watering will come from rainfall. During hotter, drier months, however, you’ll likely need to supplement nature’s bounty with your garden hose. Water before 10 a.m. when it’s still cool. Winds also tend to be calmer earlier in the day, so water soaks into the soil for grass roots to absorb before it evaporates. Aim for about an inch of water per week.

Pro Tip: Measure an inch of water by spreading a few empty tuna cans across your lawn as you water. When they’re full, you've watered an inch.

Survey responses show that 72% of homeowners agreed their spring cleanup plays a role in improving their overall well-being. Your investment of time and energy will be well worth the output.

Still have questions about checking off your lawn checklist this spring? Could you use an extra set of hands? Consult a lawn care professional to efficiently and effectively tidy up. With their Healthy Lawn Guarantee, TruGreen will gladly visit your property as often as needed between scheduled visits to make adjustments and ensure your satisfaction.

*Survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of lawn care company TruGreen polling 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space to analyze their spring-cleaning habits.