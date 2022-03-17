OHA RELEASES NEW VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH REPORT

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...

