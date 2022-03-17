ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA RELEASES NEW VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH REPORT

 1 day ago

The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, released on Thursday, reported 2,532 cases of COVID-19 during the week of March 6th to 12th. OHA said of those cases, 2,370, or 63.7 percent were unvaccinated people...

WTAJ

599 new COVID cases reported, 76.7% of residents vaccinated March 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 599 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday bringing the state total to 2,763,486 known cases since the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
EDNPub

2 local deaths reported by OHA

Oregon Health Authority statistics indicated two local COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, March 9. One death was reported for Benton County and one for Linn County. Details were not yet available. For more click to continue on to.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
CNET

Here's How Long Your COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccines demonstrate decreased protection over time, global health officials are considering a second booster shot for the general population. The US Food and Drug Administration is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth vaccine dose in fall 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

8,817 COVID vaccine injuries reported to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among kids 5 to 11, as study shows Pfizer vaccine only 12% effective in that age group

Megan RedshawChildren’s Health FundThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing a total of 1,151,450 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths, an increase of 425 over the previous week and 200,331 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period, up 4,128 compared with the previous week.Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 774,373 adverse events, including 11,312 deaths and 74,257 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Immense Study Shows mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Are Rarely Serious

In the first six months after the release of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, 298 million doses were given in the United States. An assessment of their side effects reveals reactions were overwhelmingly mild and brief. The findings may not be surprising, and are unlikely to change anti-vaxxers' minds, but are important in the context of the mRNA vaccines under development for conditions such as cancer and HIV.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

WHO says COVID-19 booster shots needed, reversing previous call

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it "strongly supports urgent and broad access" to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren't necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine If You Have Diabetes

Over 34 million Americans, about 1 in 10 U.S. adults, are currently living with type 2 diabetes, with many more unaware that they have the condition. People with diabetes are more likely to get severely ill and have serious complications from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH

