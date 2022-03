During the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Needle Exchange Program was forced to slow down, but it’s back up and running. “Throughout the five years it’s been running in Ogden, we’ve had numerous issues with location and reaching people,” said Mindy Vincent a licensed clinical social worker and executive director and founder of the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition. “We have always partnered with Weber Human Services but now we’re going to have it at Weber Human Services.”

