Utah Sen. John Johnson is distancing himself from the director of a film the lawmaker helped finance that takes aim at critical race theory. Brandon Beckham, the director of “Identity Marxism: The Rise of Critical Race Theory” and a Utah Senate hopeful from Vineyard, faces a count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, in 4th District Court in Provo stemming from a June 22 incident last year involving a female acquaintance. Utah County prosecutors filed the charge on Feb. 25, a week after the release of “Identity Marxism,” though news of the legal case only came to public light last week.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO