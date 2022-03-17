ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Sports
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to downtown.Alex Haney/Unsplash. Fried chicken sandwiches are having a moment. These sandwiches have exploded in popularity over the last several years, with several major burger chains going head to head with the quality of their chicken sandwiches. Possibly the only thing bigger than fried chicken is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka Shaq). So when Shaq and fried chicken come together, it’s going to be something big.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Panda Express#Orange Chicken Sauce#Sriracha Aioli
Greyson F

New Chinese Restaurant Now Open

A new Chinese restaurant is now open.Christopher Alvarenga/Unsplash. Whether eating it inside of a mall between shopping binges or ordering takeout, there’s just something about Americanized Chinese food that is universally loved. From classics of fried rice and egg drop soup to Teriyaki chicken and Mongolian beef, there’s a reason why this style of food remains popular. And now, Gilbert is welcoming a brand new Asian-American restaurant.
GILBERT, AZ
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

This Is The City With The Most Chick-Fil-A Locations

Chick-fil-A is well-known for its classic chicken sandwich topped with two pickles, its killer waffle fries, its creamy milkshakes and frozen lemonade, and its house Chick-fil-A sauce that is so beloved, you can buy it at grocery stores (via Chick-fil-A). This poultry-focused fast-food chain is the real deal, grabbing the chicken restaurant award on the Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study that uses consumer feedback to rank the top brands in a variety of categories. And while you might assume that a chicken item is most people's go-to Chick-fil-A order, the most ordered item in 2021 in all United States regions was actually those iconic criss-cross waffle fries, according to the restaurant chain's blog.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
Mashed

33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy