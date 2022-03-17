Primary Health's CEO Peterman to retire

Primary Health Medical Group announced Thursday that Dr. David Peterman, CEO, will retire on May 13.

The Boise-based medical group predominately provides primary care, with 23 clinics and more than 120 providers seeing up to 700,000 patient visits a year, according to a news release.

In a message to staff, which was included in Primary Health’s news release, Peterman said, “I am extremely fortunate to have been the leader of Primary Health since its beginning in 2004. What we have accomplished over the past 18 years is incredible. My success and the success of the company are directly related to the hard work and talent of all of you. I am very gratified and especially thankful for the care you have provided our community during the pandemic. Your efforts have positively impacted more than a million patient visits, and you have saved thousands of lives. It has been a privilege to be the CEO of Primary Health.”

Peterman will be replaced by Dr. Daniel Reed, primary Health’s current director of family medicine.

“David has been a personal and professional mentor throughout my career in medicine,” Reed said. “His commitment to high-quality care has gotten us to where we are today, and has put us in an excellent position to continue to serve our rapidly growing community. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities the next few years will bring.”

Of Reed, Peterman said, “Dr. Dan Reed has been with Primary Health ever since we formed. I have great confidence in Dan and I’m excited to see where he will take Primary Health as the new CEO.”