West Catholic girls basketball is now just one win away from a state championship. The Falcons beat Detroit Country Day 62-42 and are now 25-1 this season. Four and a half minutes into the second quarter, senior point guard Abbey Kimball collided with a player from DCD injuring her face. She did not return to the game but said in a post game press conference that she is alright and will be available to play on Saturday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO