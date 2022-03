The driver in a November 2021 crash that left a McCormick Junior High School student dead has been formally charged. Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when Kelly Gaskins, who was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Western Hills Boulevard, hit him in the crosswalk in front of the school.

