Kaprizov talks the talk, then backs it up against Bruins

After missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Andrew Copp returns to the lineup for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old admitted to being shaken after taking a hit from the Blues Oskar Sundqvist but has passed all the necessary tests and will slot in with Adam Lowry and Evgeny Svechnikov. Copp has been the subject of many trade rumours with the deadline coming on Monday afternoon. There is no question what he brings to the lineup, a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup, plays on the power play, kills penalties and goes up against the other team's top players.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO