Kaprizov talks the talk, then backs it up against Bruins

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- The true sign that a superstar has arrived on the scene of any professional sports franchise is when they hold themselves accountable publicly, then back it up on the field of play. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is in the midst of perhaps the most dynamic season...

NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Sharks d-man Jacob Middleton?

The NHL trade market has been fairly slow the last couple months, but we should see an uptick in activity as Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. The Anaheim Ducks made a notable move Monday night by trading defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round draft pick and a defenseman prospect.
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

Center being evaluated after blocking shot, could join sidelined teammates Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
FOX Sports

Hall scores PPG in 3rd period, Bruins beat Jets 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Friday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored, and Charlie McAvoy added a short-handed empty-netter for Boston, which has won four of its last five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one.
NHL

John Klingberg is stepping up at the perfect time for the Stars

ELMONT, N.Y. -- It's been a busy year for John Klingberg. He welcomed his daughter last March, has gone through negotiations for a new contract that have proven unfruitful, and has been up and down statistically while preparing for a potential trip into unrestricted free agency in the summer. But...
NHL

NHL Trade Buzz: Golden Knights could seek goalie help with Lehner injured

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on Monday (3 p.m. ET) is four days away. Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:. Goalie Robin Lehner and forwards Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith likely will not return to the lineup soon for the Golden Knights, coach Peter DeBoer said.
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - BOS @ WPG

After missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Andrew Copp returns to the lineup for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old admitted to being shaken after taking a hit from the Blues Oskar Sundqvist but has passed all the necessary tests and will slot in with Adam Lowry and Evgeny Svechnikov. Copp has been the subject of many trade rumours with the deadline coming on Monday afternoon. There is no question what he brings to the lineup, a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup, plays on the power play, kills penalties and goes up against the other team's top players.
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins still committed to pursuing a Jakob Chychrun trade

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is arguably the top player rumored to be available before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and the Boston Bruins still have interest in acquiring him. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Wednesday morning a positive update on Chychrun's recent injury -- suffered in Boston last week...
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Islanders: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and New York Islanders at UBS Arena:. Game 60: Dallas Stars (33-23-3, 69 points) vs. New York Islanders (25-24-9, 59 points) When: Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. CT. Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL

VGK Sign Goaltender Isaiah Saville To Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (March 18, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 18, that the team has signed goaltender Isaiah Saville to a three-year, entry-level contract. Saville finished his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a record of 38-36-5 to go with a 2.78 goals-against...
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
NHL

Ducks Assign O'Regan to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned center Danny O'Regan to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). O'Regan, 28 (1/30/94), recorded one assist in four games with Anaheim this season, including his first point as a Duck Mar. 15 at the New York Rangers. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, the 5-10, 180-pound forward has scored 1-5=6 points in 29 career NHL games with Anaheim, Buffalo and San Jose.
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For St. Patrick's Day Game

VEGAS (March 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 16, plans for the team's game on St. Patrick's Day against the Florida Panthers. Vegas and Florida are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available here and the game is presented by Bridgestone.
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - With Patrice Bergeron sidelined once again, Jack Studnicka will enter the Bruins' lineup on Friday night against the Jets and center Boston's top line between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. The 23-year-old pivot will be playing in his 11th game with the big club this season and first since Feb. 21 against Colorado.
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
