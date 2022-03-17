ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn and give feedback on proposed Utilities capital projects

Bellevue Utilities invites the public to learn about its proposed capital improvement projects for the next seven years. The projects – intended to support Bellevue’s high-quality drinking water, sewer and stormwater drainage services – include replacement of aging pipes, pumps and reservoirs, as well as construction of new ones to support Bellevue’s growing population and environmental needs.

Residents can view the proposed projects in the CIP Online Open House on Engaging Bellevue. Questions and comments can be submitted to utilitiescip@bellevuewa.gov or 425-452-4596 through Thursday, March 31. Feedback is also invited via a short survey.

After the public comment period:

  • Responses will be presented to and reviewed by the Environmental Services Commission at its April 7 meeting. The commission advises the City Council on utility-related issues, including capital project financing.
  • The ESC will provide its recommendations regarding utilities capital projects at its next scheduled meeting on May 5.
  • The finalized 2023-2029 Utilities CIP plan will be presented to the council for approval later this year.

When Bellevue residents pay their utility bill, they support the system that delivers their services. The average Bellevue Utilities customer spends $6.49 a day for drinking water, sewer and stormwater drainage services. Of that, about 30% goes toward supporting utilities capital projects.

This infrastructure helps to do the following:

  • Deliver some of the best tasting and safest water with over 600 miles of water mains and 24 reservoirs that have a storage capacity of over 40 million gallons.
  • Reduce polluted stormwater runoff in streams. Utilities protects over 80 miles of open streams and more than 800 acres of protected wetlands.
  • Protect your health by preventing sewage overflows. Utilities safely delivers wastewater to King County treatment facilities through more than 500 miles of sewer mains.

Utilities Capital Projects has more details.

