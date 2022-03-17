ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday.

The right-winger scored two goals and had three assists for Sao Paulo-based Corinthians in 48 matches.

“In Gabriel, we’re acquiring a very talented and highly regarded prospect that we know will bring a new attacking dimension to our team,” NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said.

Pereira will travel to New York upon getting a visa. NYCFC did not provide financial details of the deal, but Brazilian media reported that the transfer fee was $5.5 million.

Pereira had been in talks to join Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

