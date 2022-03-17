5 things to know about Iowa State ahead of LSU's NCAA Tournament opener

On Friday night, LSU will face 11th-seeded Iowa State as it begins life without Will Wade. This is LSU’s third consecutive tournament appearance. In each of its previous two appearances, it has advanced on from the round of 64.

Iowa State, in a similar fashion to LSU, started the season 12-0 before running into trouble in conference play. The Cyclones have dropped three in a row but before that, they ripped off a four-game winning streak to cement themselves as a tournament team for the first time since 2019.

On the year, Iowa State has impressive wins against Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Memphis, and Iowa on the road to a 20-12 record.

Outside of a road loss at West Virginia and dropping an overtime game to Kansas State, the Cyclones managed to avoid any bad losses. Iowa State was a combined 10-0 against Quadrants 3 and 4 while going 10-12 vs Quadrants 1 and 2.

Away from home this year, Iowa State went 6-7, but that includes a 2-1 record in neutral site games. This is a Cyclone team that wasn’t expected to be in this position after it went 2-22 last season, but head coach TJ Oltzelberger has led one of the best turnarounds in the country and owns a 20-12 record.

Here are five things to know about the Cyclones as LSU prepares for tip-off.

Iowa State is a defensive team

Iowa State ranks 10th in defensive KenPom, but just 150th on offense. This style of play should be no stranger to LSU fans considering their team is in the same boat.

There have been a couple of contests this year in which Iowa State failed to score 50. In each of those games, it held its opponent under 60 but just could not drum up enough offense.

The Cyclones turn the ball over, struggle to shoot threes and are bad from the free-throw line, as well. Their offensive rebounding ability is slightly better, but still middle-of-the-road.

The team is led by Izaiah Brockington

Brockington, now in his fifth year and at his third school, has had a breakout season at Iowa State.

He started his career at St. Bonaventure before spending his next three years at Penn State. In his final year with the Nittany Lions, he averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds, both solid numbers. With the Cyclones, he’s averaging 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds with over a steal a game to go along with it.

Brockington is far from a three-point specialist, but he does average one three-point field goal per game.

The Cyclones will force turnovers

LSU’s offense has been turnover prone at times this season, so it will have to be careful against an Iowa State defense that ranks sixth in the country in turnover percentage and 17th in steal rate.

The Cyclones make it tough to operate an offense, with opponents only averaging about 11 assists a game against them. Iowa State has four players that average at least one steal per contest.

It's a team of upperclassmen

Outside of point guard Tyrese Hunter, who is the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer, most guys that see action for Iowa State are juniors or seniors.

Iowa State’s most frequent lineup over the last five games features four seniors, including Gabe Kalscheur, averaging 9.3 points per contest. That doesn’t include Caleb Grill, Tristian Enaruna, and Robert Jones, who are both juniors.

That experience will come in handy, but LSU should still be able to test Hunter as a freshman leading the point.

LSU would be the highest rated team they've beaten in months

According to KenPom, which ranks LSU 19th in the nation, Iowa State hasn’t beaten a team better than the Tigers since a January win over Texas.

The next best win Iowa State has since then was a win over 26th-ranked Oklahoma, however, that win was an emphatic 21-point victory. Prior to the win over Texas, Iowa State had an impressive win over Texas Tech, a team that ranks in the KenPom top 10.