4 things to know about new Dolphins FB Alec Ingold

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a number of deals during the NFL’s legal tampering period, but the first official deal that they signed on the first day of free agency was fullback Alec Ingold.

While the Dolphins didn’t use a traditional fullback during Brian Flores’ tenure, new head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to utilize the position much more frequently.

That’s why Ingold will likely come in and have an established role right from the start, and the Dolphins will make sure he’s put in the best position for him to succeed in 2022 and beyond.

Here are a few things fans should know about the fullback.

He's coming off of an injury.

In a Week 10 matchup on a Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ingold tore his ACL while blocking, ending his season early. He had surgery and has been recovering since November, so he should be ready to go by the start of the season, but it may take him some time to get back to full confidence in his knee.

He's been a weapon in Las Vegas.

Fullbacks, while they’re seldom used in today’s game, are traditionally thought of as big bruisers who clear the way for the smaller, quicker backs behind them. Ingold, while he is a great blocker, has shown that he’s more versatile than that.

In his three seasons with the Raiders, Ingold recorded 239 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but for a fullback, they’re solid.

He's been a champion of adoption during his time in the NFL.

The 25-year-old fullback is involved in a number of charitable/volunteering endeavors. Because he was adopted, Ingold has really done a lot to promote adoption now that he has the means to do so.

During the 2021 edition of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, Ingold represented AdoptUsKids.

Las Vegas councilman Brian Knudson also shared support and appreciation for Ingold’s work with the cause.

“We desperately need people like Alec Ingold, that are advocating for children and for every child that is waiting in foster care.”

He was a dominant dual-threat quarterback in high school.

Before attending the University of Wisconsin, Ingold played his high school football at Bay Port in Suamico, Wisconsin. During his time there he was an explosive athlete and was tasked with quarterbacking his team.

In 34 games, Ingold rushed for 4,208 yards and 61 touchdowns while completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,838 yards and 28 touchdowns.

McDaniel’s mentor Kyle Shanahan has been known to come up with some crazy plays, so we may see Ingold as the lone man in the backfield at some point, and who knows what could happen from there.