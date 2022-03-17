ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 things to know about new Dolphins FB Alec Ingold

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbTkv_0eiUFRlR00

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a number of deals during the NFL’s legal tampering period, but the first official deal that they signed on the first day of free agency was fullback Alec Ingold.

While the Dolphins didn’t use a traditional fullback during Brian Flores’ tenure, new head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to utilize the position much more frequently.

That’s why Ingold will likely come in and have an established role right from the start, and the Dolphins will make sure he’s put in the best position for him to succeed in 2022 and beyond.

Here are a few things fans should know about the fullback.

He's coming off of an injury.

In a Week 10 matchup on a Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ingold tore his ACL while blocking, ending his season early. He had surgery and has been recovering since November, so he should be ready to go by the start of the season, but it may take him some time to get back to full confidence in his knee.

He's been a weapon in Las Vegas.

Fullbacks, while they’re seldom used in today’s game, are traditionally thought of as big bruisers who clear the way for the smaller, quicker backs behind them. Ingold, while he is a great blocker, has shown that he’s more versatile than that.

In his three seasons with the Raiders, Ingold recorded 239 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but for a fullback, they’re solid.

He's been a champion of adoption during his time in the NFL.

The 25-year-old fullback is involved in a number of charitable/volunteering endeavors. Because he was adopted, Ingold has really done a lot to promote adoption now that he has the means to do so.

During the 2021 edition of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, Ingold represented AdoptUsKids.

Las Vegas councilman Brian Knudson also shared support and appreciation for Ingold’s work with the cause.

“We desperately need people like Alec Ingold, that are advocating for children and for every child that is waiting in foster care.”

He was a dominant dual-threat quarterback in high school.

Before attending the University of Wisconsin, Ingold played his high school football at Bay Port in Suamico, Wisconsin. During his time there he was an explosive athlete and was tasked with quarterbacking his team.

In 34 games, Ingold rushed for 4,208 yards and 61 touchdowns while completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,838 yards and 28 touchdowns.

McDaniel’s mentor Kyle Shanahan has been known to come up with some crazy plays, so we may see Ingold as the lone man in the backfield at some point, and who knows what could happen from there.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Kansas City Chiefs#Acl#Raiders
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals news: Cincinnati in talks to sign key Joe Burrow protector

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Did Falcons star prematurely break Deshaun Watson news?

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are expected to come to a close in the very near future, and a star player may have prematurely announced the winner on social media. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts sent a tweet on Thursday afternoon that led many to believe Watson has made a decision. Pitts quickly deleted it.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Make Decision At Backup Quarterback

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. Per a report, the Bengals are re-signing backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year deal. He’ll be Joe Burrow’s backup this upcoming season. Allen, 29, spent the 2021 season with the Bengals and helped in Burrow’s development....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy