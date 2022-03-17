ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind's Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee's Relationship With Girlfriend Emily Wilson Has 'Moved Really Quickly'

 3 days ago
Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee and Emily Wilson. Courtesy Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee/Instagram

Love is all around. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee did not let his experience on season 2 of Love Is Blind keep him from searching for The One. He has since moved on with girlfriend Emily Wilson after finding an instant connection with her.

“They met when he was visiting Miami,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple. “She lives in Miami. They're making long distance work.”

Shake, 33, unveiled his relationship with Emily on Thursday, March 17. “Good things come to those who wait don’t settle,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of the pair.

“It's moved really quickly. She's really, really happy, and it seems pretty serious — as serious it can be after a couple weeks of dating,” the insider adds. “She thinks that he could be The One — it's that type of seriousness. Like, a love-at-first-sight type of relationship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUJLy_0eiUD14c00
Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee and Emily Wilson. Courtesy Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee/Instagram

Shake and Emily are “always in communication” and have been “inseparable” since they met, the source shares, noting that he has spent time in Miami with her and she has visited him in Chicago.

As for whether his appearance on Love Is Blind has affected their relationship, the insider tells Us , “She's supportive of Shake and has his back for sure. She doesn't think that he is how everyone's portraying him.”

All in all, Shake and Emily “seem like they're a good match” since they are both outgoing, according to the source.

The veterinarian sparked controversy during season 2 of Love Is Blind when he attempted to determine Deepti Vempati ’s weight and told his costars that he was not attracted to her. She ultimately left him at the altar after he revealed how he really felt about her.

Deepti, 31, opened up earlier this month about where she stands with Shake after filming the Netflix reality show. “He lacks self-awareness in social settings or even in how to talk to people,” she exclusively told Us . “You know what? I realized it’s not my problem anymore and I shouldn’t have to deal with it. I think we’re on two completely different paths.”

Days later, Shake apologized to his ex via Instagram. “Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television,” he noted on March 8. “I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti .”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

