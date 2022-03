So when they said the hierarchy of power in the DC universe was about to change, they didn’t mean, like, right this very second. That’s because the character who is supposed to change it, Black Adam, just got his movie pushed back again. The film, which has been in development for years, was supposed to open in December of 2021 before the Covid pandemic hit. Its release date as of yesterday was July 29, 2022, but now its star, Dwayne Johnson, just announced on his Instagram account that the film will instead debut later this fall, on October 21.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO