The Rock Springs Police Department says shooting gel blaster guns in town is illegal and people doing it can be cited for illegally discharging a firearm inside city limits. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. In the post, police say they've been getting a lot of reports recently about people shooting gel beads from the gel blaster weapons at both people and vehicles.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO