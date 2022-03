Kayli Joy Cooper thinks everyone should be able to practice self-care, and is doing her part to make sure girls have the tools they need. Cooper, 17, lives in Los Angeles, and told Good Morning America that during the pandemic, she heard so many people stress the importance of self-care without realizing that their techniques might not be inclusive. "I'm a firm believer that self-care should not be a luxury," Cooper said. "Just because socioeconomically you don't have access to these things, it doesn't mean you don't deserve to benefit from everything that self-care can give you."

