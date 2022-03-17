ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA Sheriff’s Department To Ramp Up Evening Patrols On St. Patrick’s Day

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwwPp_0eiTwR9t00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Thursday evening looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the holiday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill says during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the nation involved a drunken driver.

Officials noted that a DUI conviction can lead to suspension or revocation of driving privileges, fines up to $10,000, and possible jail or prison time if injuries or deaths result from a collision.

The California Highway Patrol also ramped up patrols for impaired drivers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday.

The CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray advised those planning on celebrating to use a ride share service or other means of transportation.

“If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day, do not rely on luck … use a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely,” Ray said. “Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death.”

Ray said three people were killed and 76 people were injured statewide due to DUI crashes last St. Patrick’s Day.

Meanwhile, 211 people were arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI.

“Alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment,” Hill said. ” Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.”

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired motorist is urged to call 911.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

1 Killed, Another Wounded In Attempted Robbery At Bell Gardens Marijuana Dispensary

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Thursday morning into a deadly shooting during an apparently botched robbery at a Bell Gardens marijuana dispensary. It was later revealed that the business was actually an illegal dispensary, operating out of a mobile phone repair store called “Mobile Geeks.” (credit: CBS) Gunshots were reported at 5845 Florence Ave., near the 710 Freeway, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to the scene found two men inside the business with gunshot wounds. According to detectives on the scene, the clerk on duty was held at gunpoint while other suspects tossed jars of marijuana into bags they were...
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

8 Vehicles Involved In Early-Morning Pileup On 91 Freeway In Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A multi-car pileup involved as many as eight vehicles, and shut down all lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Friday. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Friday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Bloomfield Avenue. The initial crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned. (credit: CBS) Cars that swerved to avoid the crash scene ended up becoming part of it — another vehicle overturned, and others were unable to avoid one of the vehicles in lanes that was blacked out, according to the California Highway Patrol. By the time CHP could shut down all westbound lanes, the crash scene and debris field blocked were strewn across the entire westbound side and two vehicles on their roofs. A bumper from one vehicle involved in the pileup was thrown into eastbound lanes, where other vehicles were forced to swerve to avoid hitting it, the CHP said. One major injury was reported, and several people were assessed for their injuries. Four tow trucks were requested to help clear the scene. It’s unclear what caused the initial crash. All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 3 a.m.
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed In Compton; Stepfather Arrested

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a residential Compton neighborhood Thursday night and his stepfather has been arrested in the slaying. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found by deputies lying in the street outside the home of his mother and stepfather, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. March 17, 2022. (CBSLA) He died at the scene. His name was released late Friday afternoon, when authorities identified him as Evan Stewart of Compton. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 14900 block of Clymar Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim. Sheriff’s investigators learned that the victim had visited the home of his mother and stepfather and gotten into some kind of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim’s stepfather, a 66-year-old man, was arrested. He was also not identified. Authorities also disclosed that they had recovered the murder weapon upon their arrival. A motive for the killing was unclear. Investigators did not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuttle Driver Files $20M Lawsuit Over LAPD Traffic Stop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A production driver for the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” filed a lawsuit Thursday against Los Angeles police, claiming he was racially profiled about a year ago when he was allegedly stopped and detained by officers who erroneously believed he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The civil complaint filed on behalf of 31-year-old Ernest Simon, who is Black, seeks $20 million in damages, according to the law firm Larson LLP. In his complaint, Simon alleges that he was on the job for Disney — driving a rented Ford production van during an on-location shoot in Tarzana...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death In Aliso Viejo Neighborhood

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Aliso Viejo in the early morning hours Friday. The shooting was reported before 12:15 a.m. in the area of Via Jacinto and Via San Miguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s outside a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The suspect fled the area and remains at large, the sheriff’s department said. There was no suspect description and no word of a motive. A witness detailed the moments following the gunfire to CBS reporters, where she reportedly saw two suspects fleeing from the scene on foot. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and exactly where it occurred, were unclear, though authorities did disclose that the area is heavily involved in gang activity.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Malibu Neighbor Confronts Armed Burglars

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two male suspects who attempted to break into a home in Malibu Wednesday night. March 16, 2022. (CBSLA) The suspects tried to break into a home in the 184500 block of Wakecrest Drive at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, they were confronted by a neighbor. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun, according to sheriff’s Deputy Diana Mares, before the two men sped away in a Chevrolet Malibu. No shots were fired and the neighbor was not hurt. It’s unclear if the burglary attempt was captured on security video. There was no immediate description of the suspects. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

3 Hurt When Pursuit Ends In Violent Westlake Collision, Narrowly Avoids Homeless Encampment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were hurt when a pursuit came to a crashing end in the Westlake neighborhood early Thursday morning, narrowly missing a homeless encampment in the process. March 17, 2022, (CBSLA) The situation began at around 2 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Lucile Avenue in the Silver Lake area. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle, which sped away, prompting a chase. The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes before the suspect crashed into two other cars at 8th and Bonnie Brae streets in Westlake. Two people, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital, police said. Both were conscious and breathing when they were loaded into ambulances. A third person was treated at the scene. (CBSLA) None of the patients suffered major injuries, police said. The crash occurred near a collection of homeless tents on a sidewalk, but none of the tents appeared to have been damaged, and none of their occupants were reported hurt. The exact circumstances which prompted the pursuit were unclear. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#La Sheriff#Cbsla#Sheriff S Sgt#Chp
CBS LA

Woman, 40, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in West Covina. Christine Wilson was last seen leaving her residence on South Nogales Street on March 1, according to the West Covina Police Department. Wilson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or its 24-hour tip line, 626-939-8688.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Attorney: Video Shows Several CHP Officers Holding Down DUI Suspect To Take Blood Sample By Force

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Video of the arrest of Edward Bronstein, who died after being held down by several California Highway Patrol officers, was released Tuesday by his family’s attorney. (credit: Carrillo Law Firm) Bronstein, 38, was arrested on March 31, 2020 on suspicion of driving under the influence and initially refused to give a blood sample because his family says he had a fear of needles. In a lawsuit filed in December of 2020, his family says as many as six officers in a CHP maintenance garage “forcefully restrained” him by applying their full body weight on Bronstein to take his...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Woman, 81, Reported Missing In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday on behalf of a missing 81-year-old woman last seen in the Westlake district. Sonya Bayushkina was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Witmer Street and Shatto Street, near the 110 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department. Bayushkina is white, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and lavender pants. Anyone who knows of Bayushkina’s whereabouts was asked to call 911. The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled, or cognitively impaired individuals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS LA

Caught On Video: 2 Hit-And-Run Drivers Wanted After Pedestrian Dragged In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to find a hit-and-run drivers who knocked down, ran over, and dragged a pedestrian in Downtown LA. (credit: CBS) The crash happened Monday at about 8:40 p.m. on Main Street, between Olympic Boulevard and 11th Street, near the Fashion District. The pedestrian was crossing the left lane of northbound Main Street when he was struck by the car and knocked onto the street, according to LAPD investigators. When the pedestrian tried to crawl toward the east sidewalk of Main Street, a second vehicle ran over him in the right lane and dragged him for 15 feet until he was dislodged. Both vehicles failed to stop at the scene and or identify themselves. The pedestrian was not identified. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The first vehicle that knocked down the pedestrian was described as only a dark-colored car. The second vehicle, which had 4 doors, was also described as being dark colored. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the hit-and-run drivers’ arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this collision can contact Central Traffic Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 31480@lapd.online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

OC Sheriff: Peeping Tom Looking Into Women’s Bedroom Windows In San Clemente Over Past Year

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities need the public’s help to identify a peeping tom who has been on the loose in San Clemente over the past year. Since March of 2021, sheriff’s officials say a man has been entering multiple properties in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar in San Clemente to look into the bedroom windows of women. Authorities say the man covers motion sensors on outdoor lights and disconnects other lighting when he enters a property. Mary Hannegan, who has lived on the block for more than two decades, says the reports of the creeper is unsettling, especially knowing he...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS LA

12-Year-Old Student Arrested After Gun Goes Off Inside Loma Vista Middle School In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old student was arrested after a loaded gun went off inside Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside. A single gunshot fired inside Loma Vista Middle School, 11050 Arlington Avenue, was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Riverside police officer rushed to the campus and determined quickly that no one was shot. Police say the school immediately placed the campus on lockdown and evacuated the students from the multi-purpose room where the gun went off. The discarded handgun was found to be loaded, and the student who was believed to be involved was detained. A preliminary investigation into the shooting...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

High-Speed Pursuit Ends With Violent Wreck In Chatsworth

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects were arrested after a short pursuit ended with a violent crash in Chatsworth early Wednesday morning that sent an innocent driver to the hospital. March 16, 2022. (KeyNews.TV) The incident began at 12:40 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers attempted to pull over a BMW on the 405 Freeway suspected of drunken driving. The driver refused to stop, prompting a high-speed chase that wound its way onto the westbound 118 Freeway. Officers allegedly halted their pursuit due to the high speeds. However, a police chopper continued to follow the car from above. The suspect made his way onto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Sports Bar In Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A large commercial blaze ripped through a sports bar in Downey for several hours Thursday morning. March 17, 2022. (CBSLA) The two-alarm blaze broke out before 5:45 a.m. at the 20/20 Draft House, located in the 8220 block of Firestone Boulevard. Sky2 was over the scene as crews battled huge flames. Several firefighters were standing on the rooftop dousing the flames with hose lines. As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still on scene putting out hotspots and monitoring for flare-ups. The 20/20 Draft house is located in a busy commercial area with several neighboring stores and eateries, along with a gym....
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Report Finds 41% Of Officers In ‘Out Of Policy’ Shootings Never Disciplined

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A report from the Office of the Inspector General said that in a six-year span 41% of officers involved in an “out of policy” shooting were not punished. “It brings up all the injustice,” said Marina Vergara. “The fact that there’s [no] accountability for these officers who violate — who have stolen other lives.” Vergara’s brother Daniel Hernandez was shot and killed by police in April 2020. The officer involved, Toni McBride was never disciplined even though the shooting was classified as an “out of policy” use of force. An “out of policy” shooting is the term used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Glendale Police Investigate Shooting; At Least One Injured

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Glendale police Tuesday were investigating a report of a shooting that left at least one man injured. Officers went to Windsor Road and Adams Street at about 1 p.m., and the area was closed while the investigation was conducted, the Glendale Police Department reported. The victim was taken from the scene in unknown condition to a hospital, the Glendale Fire Department reported. Further details were not immediately released.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
98K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy