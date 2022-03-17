LA Sheriff’s Department To Ramp Up Evening Patrols On St. Patrick’s Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Thursday evening looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the holiday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill says during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the nation involved a drunken driver.

Officials noted that a DUI conviction can lead to suspension or revocation of driving privileges, fines up to $10,000, and possible jail or prison time if injuries or deaths result from a collision.

The California Highway Patrol also ramped up patrols for impaired drivers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday.

The CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray advised those planning on celebrating to use a ride share service or other means of transportation.

“If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day, do not rely on luck … use a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely,” Ray said. “Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death.”

Ray said three people were killed and 76 people were injured statewide due to DUI crashes last St. Patrick’s Day.

Meanwhile, 211 people were arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI.

“Alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment,” Hill said. ” Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.”

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired motorist is urged to call 911.

