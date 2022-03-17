'48 Hours' Episode to Revisit Eric Smith Murder Case

Trial is expected to start on Tuesday for a man accused of fatally shooting another male and seriously wounding his brother back in 2014. Adolfo Villalobos, 28, was initially indicted in October 2016 for shooting and killing Vicente de la Rosa, 22, and the shooting of Lauro Samuel de la Rosa, who was 29 years old at the time of the incident. Villalobos is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. If convicted, Villalobos could face five to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 per count. The case unfolded at about 2:29 a.m....

LAREDO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO