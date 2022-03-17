ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'48 Hours' Episode to Revisit Eric Smith Murder Case

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WENY) -- CBS network's "48 Hours" news program will revisit the murder case of Eric Smith, after his release from prison earlier this year. Smith was released from prison in February, after...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

