The Irish actor earned his first Oscar nomination, after more than four decades of working in movies, for playing Pop, a grandfather inspired by his own family. Ciarán Hinds was making his way through the King’s Cross train station security check when his phone started pinging nonstop as it went through the X-ray machine. “I didn’t understand because I live a quiet life,” says the 69-year-old actor, who lives in Paris. “I thought this is either bad news or something’s happened.”

