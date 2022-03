The Batman has just come out, and Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight is doing ever so well, isn't it?. Not only was it one of the highest rated DC films of all time, but it has done exceptionally well in the box office too. So it's no surprise that Warner Bros. are pursuing the idea of a sequel for their latest version of the caped crusader. Robert Pattinson has personally shared which villains he would like to square up against, including the sinister society the Parliament of Owls, and the cold-blooded serial killer Calendar Man.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO