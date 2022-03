NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our fourth and last winter storm in the train is already impacting northern New Mexico. We’re seeing moderate snow fall in the Jemez and across the northwest highlands near US 550. So there’s quite the difference today between north and south, more than 40° to be exact! This is spring at its finest. Snow showers will continue intensifying and pushing their way south through the state this evening. Our evening commute in Albuquerque will be just fine. However, this is not the case for eastern New Mexico. We’ll quickly see deteriorating road conditions by this evening as much colder air arrives.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO