FX option expiries for 17 March 10am New York cut

NEW YORK -- More than 700 days after schools in New York City implemented the indoor mask mandate, most students are no longer required to wear face coverings.Masks became optional Monday, marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.It felt like the first day of school for many kids."I was feeling a little weird, because I haven't seen their faces in a long time because we have to wear a mask," said Dallas Williams.Third graders at the Wright Brothers School in Sugar Hill had mixed emotions."I felt different and I kind of felt surprising. One...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO