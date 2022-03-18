21 Vrbo Rentals You'll Want To Book Just For The Pool

Check out premier host, Sherry's, fifth floor condo that comfortably sleeps four. Perfect for a family looking to get away or a couple of friends looking for a relaxing vacation in beautiful Hawaii. The amenities are on point — in fact, they are so on point you might not want to leave. Enjoy a Mai Thai while you are relaxing by the pool — just don't forget your sunscreen!

Promising review: "Beautiful views from the condo and lanai. The property was clean and it was amazing to be able to walk right down to the beach from the condo. The beach is clean and it’s nice that there is a shower near the pool to wash the water off. It is a great location as there were many restaurants and stores close by. I would definitely stay here again!" — Sherilyn I.

Price: $210/night