21 Vrbo Rentals You'll Want To Book Just For The Pool

By Missy Arellano
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyPDu_0eiTitSr00

1. A beachfront pool that dreams are made of. Located in Kiehei, Hawaii, this resort boasts major amenities such as whale watching, a washing machine, full kitchen, and of course, an ocean view while you lounge by the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuw53_0eiTitSr00

Check out premier host, Sherry's, fifth floor condo that comfortably sleeps four. Perfect for a family looking to get away or a couple of friends looking for a relaxing vacation in beautiful Hawaii. The amenities are on point — in fact, they are so on point you might not want to leave. Enjoy a Mai Thai while you are relaxing by the pool — just don't forget your sunscreen!

Promising review: "Beautiful views from the condo and lanai. The property was clean and it was amazing to be able to walk right down to the beach from the condo. The beach is clean and it’s nice that there is a shower near the pool to wash the water off. It is a great location as there were many restaurants and stores close by. I would definitely stay here again!" — Sherilyn I.

Price: $210/night

Vrbo

2. A secret garden oasis pool that's tucked in the heart of Orange County, California. This majestic pool has a waterfall *and* a beautiful ocean-themed mosaic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJfoU_0eiTitSr00

Nestled in the hills of Cowan Heights, Enya's guest house comfortably sleeps three guests. Get lost in this outdoor paradise where you will also stumble upon a koi pond and atrium.

Promising review: "The cottage is very roomy and comfortable. The landscaping of this property is awesome. The backyard has been carved out of the hillside with no less than five levels of beautifully maintained hardware walls and greenery. All of this beauty surrounds the large swimming pool. Also, there is a lovely fish pond. I look forward to returning soon." — John H.

Price: $130/night

Vrbo

3. An amazing penthouse pool located right on Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada. Feel like a true player in this luxe pool after a night out on the strip. Not a high roller? No worries! This condo is also perfectly situated close to the local National Parks and chock full of hiking adventures. And don't forget to take a dip in the pool after your long hike!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUYqE_0eiTitSr00

Casa Sudano is a beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom, top floor penthouse that comfortably sleeps four guests. This rental is great because it has a kitchen and was fully renovated in 2019 with all new appliances. Get ready to never want to leave!

Promising review: " Great penthouse with all of the amenities. Comfortable beds and spotless upon check in. Communication with the owners was easy and without issue. Amazing view of the lake with easy access to property pools and Lake Las Vegas village. Overall excellent experience!" — michael b.

Price: $200/night

Vrbo

4. A modern pool so you can enjoy listening to jazz while sipping cocktails at this mid-century modern home in Palm Springs, California. Live out your poolside dreams and stay cool in the desert at the same time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ylm7j_0eiTitSr00

Enjoy a nice desert getaway in this three bedroom, two bath home that comfortably sleeps four guests. This spot is perfect for the MCM lover. Take respite in the outdoor area where you can barbecue up some burgers and then decompress in the spa before bed.

Promising review: "Very clean, centrally located property. Great backyard swimming pool, was nice and heated and the hot tub was fantastic even in December. Check-in was great with Robert, he was very informative and accommodating to our request for early check-in which was very much appreciated. Short drive to shops, restaurants, airport and downtown. Nice comfortable beds, good Wi-Fi and streaming TV services. We enjoyed our quick break from the cold weather and winter." — Michele E.

Price: $418/night

Vrbo

5. An indoor pool with a totally radical waterfall in El Dorado County, California. If you are traveling with kiddos, you don't have to worry about watching them because you can see the pool from the kitchen and the dinning room table!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9oz4_0eiTitSr00

Sergey and Clara's beautiful five bedroom and four bath home has 11 beds and sleeps 16 guests. Not only is the inside stunning, but the property sits on five acres of land surrounded by oak trees. The entire house is fully renovated making your stay ultra luxurious.

Promising review: "Walking into this place was exceptionally beautiful! The kitchen was big, with huge refrigerator space, and counter space. The rooms/bathroom were clean and pretty roomy. I fell in love with the pool and the waterfall. Me and my families enjoyed this place and had such a fun time. The owners were so friendly and accommodated us for an early check-in too. Will definitely book again." — Mai Y.

Price: $750/night

Vrbo

6. A crystal clear pool at a beautiful resort that will you leave feeling so darn peaceful. This condo is located at the southern tip of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, which is just a short boat ride from Cancún. Trust me on this one, you want to visit this peaceful island in the sun — it's adorable and everything is accessible by way of a golf cart!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPZ9N_0eiTitSr00

Check out Keith's amazing four bedroom and one bathroom condo that sleeps six guests for a great price. Just steps away from Playa Norte's clear water beaches, you are sure to be in the water all day long. Spend your vacation lounging by the pool and enjoying cocktail-a-plenty!

Promising review: "Excellent location for exploring the Playa Norte and Centro area of Isla Mujeres. Everything was functional and very clean, with great A/C (turn off A/C when you go out — the condo stays pretty chilled). Every beach trip needs a pool and beach club on site! It became difficult to leave the property. Good thing there are numerous restaurants in walking distance!" — Mark H.

Price: $210/night

Vrbo

7. An Olympic-sized pool so you can swim in your own lane all day long. This charming resort in Killington, Vermont also includes a jacuzzi, sauna, gym, game room, AND is dog-friendly! So bring the whole gang for a jolly good time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QsUV_0eiTitSr00

Don't sleep on this vacation home with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms that sleeps eight guests. This property has it all and is great for families who want to hit the slopes or check out the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Promising review: "This was a lovely stay. Very comfortable, clean and plenty of restrooms, no waiting here. The dry sauna was great and the jacuzzi was wonderful. Definitely coming back. Just know that the living room and master bedroom televisions have cable signal and Netflix, the bunk room is for DVDs only." — Magen L.

Price: $244/night

Vrbo

8. A terrific outdoor saltwater pool that's beautifully lit for a night swim after a long day of hiking. Enjoy the scenery when you stay at this glorious cabin in Jay, New York. And let's not forget about the seven-seat saltwater tub that's available to guests all year long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6s00_0eiTitSr00

Brittany's three bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom cabin comfortably sleeps eight guests. Nestled in the wild Adirondack Park, Whitetail Loj is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort, and other desirable towns to mosey around.

Promising review: "The chalet has everything you can imagine and would want: a pool, hot tub, sauna, fireplaces and game room. The chalet was super clean and nicely decorated. The chalet was as described in the listing. We really enjoyed the game room in a finished basement that doesn't look and feel like a basement. They had an old school Nintendo game that brought back a lot of memories. The hot tub and sauna helped to relax before going to bed. The owners were easy to get a hold of and they were super nice. I'm totally in love with this cabin and hope to come back soon. The region is beautiful and peaceful with a lot of outdoor activities. Some of the hiking trails have breathtaking views. Highly recommend this place. Thank you for letting us in your home. Keep up the great work." — Nasry J.

Price: $475/night

Vrbo

9. A fabulous infinity pool nestled in a luxury villa high up in the gardens of Sengkidu, Bali in Indonesia. This property is overlooking the beautiful Bay of Candidasa and is the very definition of the *ultimate getaway.* Enjoy the silence coupled with the soothing sounds of the ocean. Heaven awaits you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjV2K_0eiTitSr00

This two bedroom and two bath vacation spot sleeps six guests in comfort and silence.

Promising review: "A stunning location and view, with fabulous amenities and service. If you want to get peace, quiet, and a taste of luxury, then this is the place. Loved the private pool and sunning deck that have spectacular views both day and night. The staff go out of their way to serve you to the extent you desire, and are so genuine. You can order your meals served at the villa, or take a short walk to many local restaurants or warungs (small family food joints). The villa is elegant, small and very private and away from the hustle and bustle, perfect for a couple wanting to get away from it all. Loved it and would not hesitate to rent it again for any future trip to Bali. For those coming from the US, Canada or Europe — this place is spectacular, but know that there is only A/C in the bedrooms . It gets very warm and humid during midday, however, mornings, evenings, and nights are perfect by just opening the large glass doors, and having the ocean breeze. The pool makes it perfect regardless of the heat. Approximately 1.5 hours from the airport." — Jon C. (Kit) G.

Price: $275/night

Vrbo

10. A spectacular private indoor pool that also has a water park on the property. This vacation home is located in Winsor Hills, Florida, and is perfect for families who are visiting all the sites Orlando has to offer. But did we mention the incredible themed rooms? Yes — Star Wars , Mickey, and Frozen fans, this is your very own Disney escape!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tln89_0eiTitSr00

You will never want to leave this fun-filled family vacation haven. This six bedroom and four bath rental sleeps 12 guests! It's a serious game-changer if you are looking for an action-packed vacation near Orlando, Florida.

Promising review: "It was wonderful! The house is beautiful and really felt like home! There was something for everyone! The kids loved the pool and hot tub! I was partial to the Star Wars game room myself and there was no shortage of king-sized beds in which to relax! Yes, vacation love!" — Sheila L

Price: $254/night

Vrbo

11. A luxurious mountain pool with a waterslide that the entire (and I mean entire) family would love to gather at. This rental is perfect for a large family looking to throw a galavanting good time in Lake Placid, New York. Schedule your next extravagant vacay here ASAP!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBQTQ_0eiTitSr00

Escape your work-life drama in this five bedroom and six bathroom mansion, perfect for a maximum of 20 guests! If you are looking for a splurge-worthy vacation, look no further. And while you are not lounging by the pool this summer be sure to explore the historic downtown of Lake Placid where you can enjoy local breweries, gourmet cuisine, strolls along enchanting Mirror Lake, and the Olympic Center! Please note: This seasonal outdoor pool is closed annually Labor Day through Memorial Day.

Promising review: "Amazing home, beautiful pool with slide, stunning views, so near hiking and the lovely town of Lake Placid. This is the best vacation home we’ve ever stayed in, of many! Thanks!" — Dave

Price: $1,529/night

Vrbo

12. A saltwater pool you'll never want to get out of. I truly love a good saltwater pool. Check out this condo in the heart of old Lahaina, Hawaii if you want to experience true resort vibes in West Maui.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOH8W_0eiTitSr00

This exceptional condo has two bedrooms and two baths and sleeps four guests. Enjoy a relaxing stroll in their lovely gardens or take a dip in one of their two swimming pools. Also, be sure to utilize the barbecues — throw a rack of ribs on that barbie and chow down!

Promising review: "Comfortable bed, very nice condo, pools are beautiful." — Heather R.

Price: $220/night

Vrbo

13. A quaint petite pool nestled in a magical garden of a home tucked away in St-Rémy-de-Provence, France. If you are like me, and just enjoy a small waterhole, this pool will really get you going. I just love how the French doors open up into this sweet slice of heaven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6p4d_0eiTitSr00

This charming villa has two bedrooms and three bathrooms which can sleep four guests. The swimming pool will allow you to cool off and relax after walks and visits to this magnificent region of Southern France. Enjoy a nice meal out on the garden terrace and then indulge in a day of true R&R. There is also a concierge service if you are really looking to splurge and feel pampered.

Promising review: "What a fabulous place! We are a family of four and we visit France every summer and what a little gem this place is, the town is on your door step as is the Vincent Van Gough walk monastery and the Roman ruins. Plenty of restaurants and shops and the old town is lovely. We also went in the festival season between August 15 and 18 — they have bull-running, definitely worth watching. It’s also very easy to get to the beach, we went to Cassis and did the sea kayaking to the Calanques which is worth a visit. We loved every minute, the pool and villa are fantastic and we couldn’t get the kids out of the pool. Thank you." — Sarah B.

Price: $168/night

Vrbo

14. A cool pool with a rock slide and fountain that is within walking distance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Enjoy a soak after a long day of roaming around the Mouse's House — your kiddos are going to dig this Disney-themed home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjCmG_0eiTitSr00

This six bedroom, three bathroom home sleep 16 guests, and is great for your next family Disneyland adventure. I am getting ready to book this amazing home for our next Disney adventure! How cool are those awesome Cars, Peter Pan, Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Toy Story, and Mickey-themed rooms! This is the vacation home dreams are made of, and only a 15 minute walk to the *Happiest Place on Earth!*

Promising review: "We had a great time using the pool and spreading out in this big spacious home. It was perfect for our group of five adults and four kids." — Pamela M.

Price: $549/night

Vrbo

15. An indoor pool in a cozy cabin that's perfect for relaxing after a day on the mountain in South Lake Tahoe, California. This pool is heated year-round at 87 degrees! Not only does this rental have a pool — a dry sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and barbecue are also included. Talk about the perfect mountain escape!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKee1_0eiTitSr00

This fantastic cabin in South Lake Tahoe is equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms that sleeps 10 guests. The home is also situated in a beautiful mountain setting surrounded by tall trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the solitude of this private, spacious lot with tons of space between the nearest neighbors. It's the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the busy city.

Promising review: "The house was a giant log cabin. The kitchen very well equipped. It had every pot, pan, knife etc. Everyone, especially the kids, 11 and 13, enjoyed the pool. I brought my own beach towels and pool toys. We had a nice chill weekend." — carole g.

Price: $749/night

Vrbo

16. A private pool on the terrace of your penthouse in Cape Town, South Africa. Enjoy drinking wine while watching the magical sunsets from this glamorous pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT10F_0eiTitSr00

Get ready to relax in a three bedroom, two bathroom, penthouse apartment that sleeps five guests. Take in the stunning views of Table Mountain Bay and Robben Island, while you lounge in the communal pool. Or partake in a nice game of squash, this rental has it all!

Promising review: "100 infinity — this is just the ideal, superbly fitted out apartment. Spectacular views towards Table Mountain and Robben Island. Not often you can look towards both, from a swimming pool! Just watching the kite surfers and surfers became a new spectator sport. Wonderfully quiet, with easy access to the beach. Also very easy access to Cape Town and beyond. We loved it and thank you Danel for the local restaurant recommendations which were superb. All in all stunning." — Neil T.

Price: $135/night

Vrbo

17. A wrap-around pool so you can start your morning off right by jumping straight into the water from your bed! Your new home away from home in Tárcoles, Costa Rica is awaiting your reservation — so what are YOU waiting for?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNxiq_0eiTitSr00

This one bedroom, three bathroom rental sleeps six guests. It is just a short drive from Jacó, Manuel Antonio National Park, crocodile viewing in Tárcoles, and world class sport fishing. Get ready to have the adventure of a lifetime with a beautiful pool at your fingertips, or shall I say toe-tips?

Promising review: "Experience was great from the cow visiting to monkeys. The pool was relaxing with music on and a drink near." — Lindsey G.

Price: $162/night

Vrbo

18. An infinity pool that will have your family swimming for joy! Located in Canto do Mar, Brazil, you will surely enjoy some R&R while staying at this luxurious home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb33U_0eiTitSr00

Danilo's six bedroom and eight bathroom condo will sleep 19 guests for a great price! Located in a gated community with 24-hour security, this rental also offers tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts, a soccer field, and a gym for the elderly. After you take a dip in the pool, don't forget to enjoy the songs and sounds of birds while you stroll along the beach.

Promising review: "This is a stunning home located an easy five minute walk to the beach. Our host and his family were great to work with. Any questions or requests were easily addressed. The house is in immaculate condition and so well furnished, you won’t lack for anything. The barbecue area was a hit for our group. All the rooms have nice cold AC and sleeping was great. This home has one of the best house pools ever, neither adults or children will want to leave it. We can’t wait to come back!" — Anna S.

Price: $349/night

Vrbo

19. A garden rock pool that is nestled in the hills of Cusco, Peru. However, if you have to leave, the scenery nearby isn't half bad either. Explore the wonderful Sacred Valley or go into town and experience some of the most mouth-watering Peruvian food. Plus, this rental was featured in the Netflix series The World's Most Extraordinary Homes — how cool is that?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkEw5_0eiTitSr00

Check out Cusco Villas' three bedroom and three bathroom, quiet getaway that sleeps 12 guests. Gustavo is a super host who provides his guests with the utmost service, it even comes equipped with your own personal chef!

Promising review: "This is the most amazing property for a vacation. I would give it six stars if I could. The house itself is large and beautifully furnished, with plenty of room for our family of six. There is a sauna, huge fireplace, comfortable beds, excellent Wi-Fi, and a large living room to gather and relax. Outside the house is even better! The property is covered in flowers, thousands of them! And a number of waterfalls, a natural swimming pool, several ponds with fish, and two sweet German shepherds to accompany you on strolls around the incredible gardens. There is a nice stream running down one side of the property as well. Sharme is the caretaker, cook, maid, etc. She is amazing! Louis is the driver. He is always on time and helpful. Nesto is the professionally trained chef. He cooks unbelievable dinners every night. And Gustavo the owner is very responsive to any request. We did horseback riding, right from the property, then had massages at the house. Overall, this was the best vacation of my life, and I travel for a living! " — Kelly B.

Price: $325/night

Vrbo

20. A simple yet modern infinity pool located in the countryside of Sorrento, Italy. Enjoy your meals on the terrace and then take a dip in this elegant pool while marveling at the breathtaking views of Southern Italy's coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZfJv_0eiTitSr00

Casa del Capo is a stunning two bedroom and two bathroom villa that sleeps four guests off the coast of Naples. Trust me when I say, Naples is one of the best places to visit on the planet.

Promising review: "Casa del Campo is an absolute hidden gem, and probably the best Vrbo property I have stayed!`First, the property and seclusion of Casa del Campo is wonderful. You have your own private terrace/patio that overlooks sea, and then there are three terraces to relax across the property of which one is the infinity pool. This was simply an exceptional place to take in sunset! Second, although there is the caretaker (Roberta) and one other Vrbo apartment on property, we were rarely (if ever) disturbed or saw anyone. Third, Mario (owner) and Roberta (caretaker) are unbelievably accommodating and helpful in planning your trips, vacation, and little questions of the area. Book this property now, you will not regret it!" — Steve A.

Price: $249/night

Vrbo

21. And an intimate balcony pool that even a Greek Goddess would love to eat grapes by. Take refuge in the amazing views this rental has to offer in the hills of Firi, Greece. Sometimes less is more, am I right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Wc5k_0eiTitSr00

This charming guest house has two bedrooms and one bathroom making it comfortable for three guests. The villas are located right in the heart of Santorini amidst all of the restaurants and shops. When you are not lounging on your balcony you can also explore the property's plunge pool that is shared by all the villas.

Promising review: "Our stay in the Serenity Suites was an absolute dream! First of all, the location could not be any better with amazing views from the balcony and pool! We loved watching the sunset and didn’t even want to leave our pool. We definitely want to come back. Thanks for a great stay!" — Hailey C.

Price: $264/night

Vrbo

Looking for the perfect gift for any occasion? Check out all of BuzzFeed’s gift guides !

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

Daily Mail

A secret rainforest by the beach: In one of Australia's most sought-after suburbs lies this one-of-a-kind hideaway with lush tropical gardens and a dreamy bathroom retreat

A stunning contemporary home in one of Sydney's most sought-after suburbs will have you feeling like you're in the middle of the rainforest with its curved window walls looking out onto lush tropical gardens. The unique house is a stone's throw away from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach and has a...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

8 Concepts Practiced in the Happiest Countries You’ll Want To Adopt ASAP

While the US may be home to its very own Blue Zone, Loma Linda, California, home to some of the longest-lived people in the planet who stay healthy (and happy) into their hundreds. Generally speaking, happiness, like toilet paper and coins, has been in limited supply here in the states—the US doesn't even crack the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Meanwhile Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden consistently find themselves at the top of the list—so it couldn’t hurt to incorporate some of their happiness concepts into your life, could it?
HEALTH
The Daily South

Don't Go on Your Next Vacation Without These Space-Saving Packing Cubes

So you've booked your flight, found a hotel, and have an itinerary filled with plans for your next vacation. Now comes the tricky part: fitting all of your clothes and toiletries into a suitcase. While some may advise you simply cut down on outfit options and beauty products for your trip, might we suggest buying a set of expandable compression packing cubes to help you find room for all of the belongings you simply can't travel without?
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 camping designs to kickstart your 2022 glamping adventures

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable lamp that is suitable for camping trips and your work desk to an expandable teardrop camper – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
HOBBIES
