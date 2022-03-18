21 Vrbo Rentals You'll Want To Book Just For The Pool

Related
Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening
Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
See Inside a Massive 3-Story Ranch Mansion Airbnb Near Palmyra
Even though I've been through Palmyra a million times in my life, I've never seen that place. It's probably because this massive 3-story ranch mansion seems to be tucked away in the woods, but you can see inside what is now an Airbnb. I found the place called Sycamore Ranch...
This Stunning Castle in Portugal Is Available on Airbnb — and Has Verdant Gardens and an Outdoor Pool
Your next vacation deserves to be regal, which is exactly why you should book "The Castle," a gorgeous estate located 40 minutes outside Porto, Portugal for your getaway. Known as the Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, the Manueline-style house includes design elements dating back to the 12th century and comes with a whopping 21,528 square feet of space for you and 15 guests, making it ideal for a family reunion or trip with friends. And, it's available on Airbnb.
5 Hotel Deals And Packages You'll Want To Take Advantage Of This Spring
Sometimes, having your trip planned for you is the best way to relax on a quick vacation. You pick the city, or maybe just the hotel brand, and leave the rest up to them. Food, activities and even sometimes your room selection can be left to the hotel when you book good hotel deals.
Before and After: A Brown, Dated Kitchen Majorly Ups Its Storage with IKEA Cabinets That Look Custom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s perhaps nothing more dated and space-wasting in a kitchen than clunky bulkhead soffits that prevent cabinets from stretching all the way up to the ceiling — as once found in Alberta, Canada-based homeowner Erin Zubot’s ’90s home.
Banned Baby Names In The United States And Colorado
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
Summer vacation ideas: Check out the best VRBO rentals in New Jersey
If you're planning your summer vacation right now but don't want to venture too far from home, New Jersey offers some really cool rentals that might surprise you. When we think of a vacation in our state, we usually think of the Shore or maybe camping in the Pine Barrens.
I'm an American living in Europe. Here's 5 things I miss most about the US.
The writer moved from Seattle to the small country of Luxembourg. After six months, she misses US campus culture, a variety of food options, and more.
A secret rainforest by the beach: In one of Australia's most sought-after suburbs lies this one-of-a-kind hideaway with lush tropical gardens and a dreamy bathroom retreat
A stunning contemporary home in one of Sydney's most sought-after suburbs will have you feeling like you're in the middle of the rainforest with its curved window walls looking out onto lush tropical gardens. The unique house is a stone's throw away from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach and has a...
UBI payments 2022 – Universal basic income program to give $1,500 from next month – check if you are eligible
SOME California families will receive up to $1,500 every month for the next two years, starting in April. Households already receiving help through CalWORKs are the focus of the basic income pilot program. 54 families in Yolo, California will benefit from the program, and eligible candidates must also have at...
GROSS: Woman goes for maximum comfort on four-hour flight and it’s kinda weird, tbh
We are all a little grossed out by this woman’s unusual approach to getting comfortable on her four-hour flight. With shoes off, feet in slings, and a bizarre inflatable travel pillow, this woman’s viral video has evoked some strong emotions from viewers. See for your for yourself. Listen,...
8 Concepts Practiced in the Happiest Countries You’ll Want To Adopt ASAP
While the US may be home to its very own Blue Zone, Loma Linda, California, home to some of the longest-lived people in the planet who stay healthy (and happy) into their hundreds. Generally speaking, happiness, like toilet paper and coins, has been in limited supply here in the states—the US doesn't even crack the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Meanwhile Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden consistently find themselves at the top of the list—so it couldn’t hurt to incorporate some of their happiness concepts into your life, could it?
The One Room Where Buyers Prefer Carpet Over Hardwood Floors, According to Real Estate Agents
In case you haven’t heard, hardwood floors aren’t just in style — they’re timeless. The variety of wood species, along with available colors and finishes, gives home buyers and sellers unlimited options when it comes to designing their homes. But it turns out there are people who might not choose hardwoods for every room in the house.
Don't Go on Your Next Vacation Without These Space-Saving Packing Cubes
So you've booked your flight, found a hotel, and have an itinerary filled with plans for your next vacation. Now comes the tricky part: fitting all of your clothes and toiletries into a suitcase. While some may advise you simply cut down on outfit options and beauty products for your trip, might we suggest buying a set of expandable compression packing cubes to help you find room for all of the belongings you simply can't travel without?
Top 10 camping designs to kickstart your 2022 glamping adventures
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable lamp that is suitable for camping trips and your work desk to an expandable teardrop camper – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
‘You look like a Republican’: Tech bro vest-wearers shamed in flyers around SF
"YOU LIVE IN SAN FRANCISCO NOW, ITS TIME TO START ACTING LIKE IT."
A couple went viral on TikTok for their $50,000 renovation of a 116-year-old hardware store into a luxury home and Airbnb
Hardware2Home, a TikTok account run by Paul and Cheryl Saunders went viral over their renovation of an old hardware store in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.
Pivot! Texas townhome full of ‘Friends' themed rooms hits the market
"Friends" fans can now own their very own "Friends"-themed home. A townhouse in Houston that allows homeowners to live just like Rachel and Monica — and Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Ross — hit the real estate market on Friday morning. The home was listed for $330,000. The two-bedroom,...
Russian ship barred from docking at Maine port for ‘series of reasons,’ official says
A Russian cargo ship’s request to dock at a Maine port to offload tons of petroleum-based products was rejected for a “series of reasons,” the director of the port said. The request came on short notice March 3 — one week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, Eastport Port Authority Executive Director Chris Gardner told McClatchy News over the phone.
Exclusive: Inside Prince Harry's chill visit to West Hollywood restaurant with friends
Living the high life! Prince Harry was spotted enjoying a laid back meal with friends at Hollywood hotspot Cecconi's this week, while wife Meghan Markle stayed at home in Santa Barbara. According to an eagle-eyed royal enthusiast, the Duke was joined by two friends inside the chic California hotspot, situated...
