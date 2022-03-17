ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner With Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (3/18-3/21)

Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from March 18-21.  

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including  third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals. If you are receiving your second, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.  

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium and the Shots for Tots clinics. Shots for Tots offers vaccines by appointment only.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish). 

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, March 18

Consulate General of Mexico (APH)

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Rodeo Austin - Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, March 19

Montopolis Flea Market (APH)

El Rancho Grande (Travis County)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (Travis County)

Sunday, March 20

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

Monday, March 21

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

COVID-19 Information 

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).   

*The vaccination sites are closed to press. While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered a hospital with patients, and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed in parentheses for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance. 

# # # 

