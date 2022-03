An Iowa college student just set the record for fastest known time to run across the state of Iowa. Paul Noble is a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa who just ran across the entire state of Iowa. According to KETV, it's a 278-mile run that he began in Muscatine at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. The report states the Noble made it to Nebraska around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That made his time to run across the entire state 94 hours and 50 minutes (that's 15 hours faster than the previous record!) WOW.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO