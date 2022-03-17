6 takeaways from Chiefs S Justin Reid's intro press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the signing of former Houston Texans S Justin Reid.

Reid spoke to local media members for the first time since joining the team on Friday and he continued to say all the right things. He began his press conference relaying the immense excitement he had for joining the franchise.

“I am so excited to be here in Kansas City,” Reid began. “I can’t tell you all the emotions that were going on through my head when the pen hit the paper. To be a part of the organization and everything we have going on in Kansas City is really exciting for me, it’s really exciting for my family. I can’t thank the Hunt family enough, (Brett) Veach, (Andy) Reid, Spags (Steve Spagnuolo), the entire organization of the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m excited for this and I can’t wait to get to work.”

What else did we learn about Reid during his introductory press conference? Find out more below:

Chiefs' winning culture was huge appeal to Reid

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Chiefs weren’t the only team to make a run at Reid in free agency, but they were the only team who did with two AFC championship titles and a Super Bowl ring in the past three seasons. While the finances played a part in his decision, it came down to culture, fit and winning.

“We had a few options, but really when it came down to it — the financial bit of it does play a role too — when you take all of that away, you start to look at the fit and the culture and the opportunity that has been put in front of you,” Reid told reporters. “I wanted to play for a championship-caliber team. I wanted to play in a system that I thought would fit me and would be able to highlight my strengths. When you look at the defense that Spags runs and how this team has been in the AFC title game four seasons in a row, going to make that five. It really felt right.”

Once the offer was in front of him, it didn’t take Reid long to make up his mind on a decision.

“I slept on it one day,” Reid said. “I came back to it and in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘Kansas City is really the best situation and fit for me. So we’re going to pull the trigger on that one.'”

Reid has learned from the best of the best

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Reid kicked off his NFL career in Houston with about the best mentors a defensive back could ever ask for — a group that included former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. Reid took a little bit of something from each of their games and incorporated it into his own as a young player.

“I had a great veteran group in front of me,” Reid said. “It was Tyrann Mathieu, Kareem Jackson and Jonathan Joseph — and I took things from each one of them. J-Jo taught me, really on the mental side of the game, just taking notes on basically everything. You could ask J-Jo any question and he’d have answers to it. Kareem taught me how to be competitive. We had a saying that we used to say to each other, ‘We’re going to spend heavy today.’ It’s an attitude.”

As for what Reid learned from Mathieu, he’s very familiar with a phrase and mentality that Mathieu popularized in Kansas City during their Super Bowl LIV run.

“I’ll never forget, his thing was just mentality and work ethic too and playing with just a savviness,” Reid continued. “He called it, ‘Championship Swagger.’ Fall forward. His pre-game speeches were second to none. He was a leader in the room, he was somebody that everybody gravitated to. So whenever he did leave Houston, I kind of took a little bit of that role by the precedent that he had set.”

Reid isn't here to replace Tyrann Mathieu

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Many have presumed that Reid is a direct replacement for Tyrann Mathieu. After all, he basically was his replacement already on another team back in Houston. Reid, however, fundamentally disagrees with the notion.

“I have always said this, ‘A copy is never worth as much as the original.’ There will never, ever, ever be another Tyrann Mathieu to come through Kansas City,” Reid explained. “There just won’t. But I can bring the best Justin Reid possible to Kansas City. That’s my mentality. I’m going to play to my strengths. I’m going to play to who I am. I am going to play to the defense and you know Spags has some creative things that we’re going to do going forward. And that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to play great defense. We’re going to play great ball.”

Will there be aspects of Reid’s duties that fall in line with the definition of a replacement? Sure. The two players do play the same position after all. But some things are going to take time. Leadership, for instance. Reid fully embraces the idea of being a leader on the defense in Kansas City, but he knows that he has to earn the right to be a leader on a new team.

“I think we mutually understand that’s something I want to do, but at the end of the day that’s not just something that is given or appointed to someone, that’s something that you earn in the locker room with the guys themselves,” Reid explained. “That’s why it’s a very big point to me, that I want to be able to shake every man’s hand in that locker room, look them in the eye and know their name. In order to receive respect, you first have to give respect. I’m big on that. I want to earn these guy’s respect, prove to them that I am a leader, but that’s not something that is given to me. I have to earn that.”

At the end of the day, Reid has an immense amount of respect for Mathieu. He knows that he has big shoes to fill, but he’s going to fill them as himself and do it his way.

“Tyrann is an unbelievable guy, he’s an unbelievable player,” Reid said. “He’s a friend of mine. Whoever ends up picking him up in free agency is lucky to grab a guy like that.”

Chiefs Kingdom can expect Reid to be an enforcer and field general

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

So what exactly are the Chiefs getting Reid as a player? He described himself as a bit of an enforcer. He plays with an edge and wants to make opponents pay for testing him.

“You can expect a guy who’s not only physical, but a guy who’s going to make plays on the ball,” Reid said. “[I will] be that field general on the back end and make sure everything is air-tight. I make a point out of it — I put it on tape every week, I’ve had receivers talk to me about it — if there is a guy in a wrong-colored jersey in my area. . . I’m going to make him pay for coming in my space. That’s a point that I make, I make it a point to put it on tape every week. I’m going to be physical. We’re going to play good ball. We’re going to play smart. We’re not going to get a ton of flags. And we’re going to find ways to get to the ball, because on defense, the thing that matters more than anything else is finding a way to get the ball.”

Reid also feels that he’s an exceptional fit for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense too. The two had a chance to discuss some of the things that he’d be doing in Kansas City during the course of the free agency process.

“His defense is very dynamic,” Reid said. “I love that he has so many different wrinkles that are put in it. Playing in two-high, switching it up and playing in zone. Blitzing on occasion. I would love to highlight blitzing a little bit more and add that to my game.”

The ability to play multiple coverages is important in Reid’s eyes and he’s capable of doing so. He also feels that he’s flexible enough to have true positional versatility in Kansas City, lining up all over the field as Tyrann Mathieu did before him.

“Whenever you’re put all over the place, you’re a guy that has to be watched out for,” Reid said. “We played Kansas City three more times since Tyrann was playing over here. I remember in our team meetings, whenever you highlight problem players on the other side of the ball, we’d always say how much of a problem Tyrann was because he’d line up at so many different positions that you have to be aware of where he was at all times. That is powerful, whenever you have a weapon that is dynamic and versatile and can be put in different places on the field because it makes the offense think a little more and try to find ways to counter you. When they’re thinking about you and not their responsibilities, there’s an open opportunity and window there for you to make some plays.”

Reid already knows his new running mate at safety

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One of the first things that Reid did when he signed with Kansas City was to obtain a roster with faces of his teammates so that he could put faces to names. He won’t have to do that with the one he’ll be lined up beside the most, though.

“I actually met (Juan) Thornhill in Arizona,” Reid said. “We were training together at the EXOS facilities. So we talked a little bit. We’re about the same size. A lot of similar characteristics. I think it’s fun that we’re going to be interchangeable in the roles that we play.”

It’s interesting to note that he expects to be an interchangeable piece with Thornhill. It suggests that the team could be rolling more coverages on a down-to-down basis in 2022.

Reid knows a thing or two about Chiefs Kingdom already

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Reid has played in three games against Kansas City since 2019. He’s been on the other side of playing in Arrowhead Stadium, but he’s excited to get an opportunity to play for the home crowd in front of Chiefs Kingdom.

“It was nuts, it was nuts,” Reid said of playing at Arrowhead. “It was a completely electric atmosphere. You can feel the hair on your arms stand up every time we stepped out there. A lot of the times it didn’t end the way I wanted it to, playing in Houston. It was an electric atmosphere, I have so much fun playing in stadiums like that. There are really only a couple that really give you the feeling that Arrowhead Stadium gives you . . . I’m really excited to be on the field now when they’re going crazy. A lot of the time I was just on the sideline when they’re being loud for the Chiefs defense. But now to be a part of that, I’m so excited to feed into the culture here. Be a part of the fanbase. It actually makes a tangible difference when the crowd gets into the game and they be loud. It actually energizes and boosts us players on the field. It makes a tremendous difference. I can’t wait to strap up and play for them.”

Beyond the gameday crowd, Reid has been told a few things about the area by some former members of the Chiefs.

“I actually know a couple of guys that have been through here,” Reid explained. “Eric Murray. Martinas Rankin. A couple of guys. All of them tell me how great of an experience they had here. They tell me that this is a city that they would raise their kids in. They said that the culture, first of all, the food and the barbecue is amazing. You won’t run out of places to go eat. They said when you drive up on gameday, miles away you’ll start to smell the barbecue. They talk about how electric the fanbase is whenever you do get on the field.”