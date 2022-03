U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are pushing for increased cybersecurity funding amid U.S. sanctions against Russia. Gillibrand and Schumer want more money going towards the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) as they warn sanctions could result in retaliatory cyber warfare efforts from Russia, according to WENY News. The U.S. senators for New York are asking MS-ISAC funding be increased from $27 million to $38 million for the 2022 Funding Package.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO