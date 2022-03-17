ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

State rankings: Hartselle baseball No. 1, softball ranked at No. 2

By David Elwell
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

The teams from Hartselle are off to a great start in the first state rankings for baseball and softball.

The Tigers are No. 1 in baseball and No. 2 in softball in Class 6A. The baseball team (10-2) is just ahead of area rival Cullman (7-5), which is No. 2.

Hartselle softball (17-1-1) is No. 2 behind rival No. 1Athens (15-2). The teams are not scheduled to meet in the regular season.

There are six other area baseball teams ranked the week. Three of them are No. 2 in their classification. East Lawrence (9-2) is No. 2 in 3A behind No. 1 and area rival Phil Campbell.

Decatur Heritage (6-2) is No. 2 in 2A behind No. 1 G.W. Long. Lindsay Lane (10-1) is No. 2 in 1A behind No. 1 Bayshore Christian. Decatur Heritage is scheduled to host Lindsay Lane on Friday.

Other area baseball teams in the rankings are 4A Priceville (6-4) at No. 7, 5A Ardmore (7-2) at No. 9 and 5A East Limestone (8-3) at No. 10.

There are four more area softball teams in the rankings. They are 7A Austin (12-4-1) at No. 5, 5A Brewer (6-3) at No. 10, 2A Hatton (9-6) at No. 4 and 1A Athens Bible (8-1) at No. 3.

The rankings are from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

SOFTBALL RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school softball rankings, the first of the season. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers:

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (12-2-1)

2. Fairhope (11-0)

3. Thompson (14-2)

4. Central-Phenix City (12-3)

5. Austin (12-4-1)

6. Bob Jones (9-5-1)

7. Spain Park (15-2-1)

8. Daphne (20-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)

10. Hoover (9-5)

Others nominated: Alma Bryant (11-4), Baker (13-8), Enterprise (11-3), Oak Mountain (6-6-1), Prattville (9-6), Smiths Station (9-7), Sparkman (9-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (15-2)

2. Hartselle (17-1-1)

3. Helena (12-3-3)

4. Mortimer Jordan (10-4-1)

5. Hazel Green (11-2-1)

6. Springville (11-4)

7. Wetumpka (18-4)

8. Scottsboro (4-2)

9. Fort Payne (10-0)

10. Pell City (15-3)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (9-3), Chelsea (5-6), Chilton Co. (9-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-7-1), Homewood (7-3), McAdory (10-6), Muscle Shoals (8-3), Robertsdale (9-4), Spanish Fort (5-6-2).

CLASS 5A

1. Alexandria (17-2)

2. Satsuma (16-4)

3. Rehobeth (11-3-1)

4. Tallassee (11-5)

5. Elmore Co. (11-4)

6. Brewbaker Tech (14-0)

7. West Point (11-3)

8. Hayden (6-3)

9. Moody (12-6)

10. Brewer (6-3)

Others nominated: Ardmore (3-2), Charles Henderson (11-7), Corner (5-5), Douglas (11-4), Guntersville (8-4), Holtville (11-2), Lincoln (11-8), Russellville (9-6), Sardis (3-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Curry (11-3)

2. Brooks (9-0)

3. Cleburne Co. (7-3)

4. White Plains (14-4)

5. North Jackson (8-4)

6. Hamilton (5-3)

7. Northside (9-5)

8. Geneva (7-2)

9. Madison Co. (6-4-2)

10. Dale Co. (12-7)

Others nominated: American Chr. (8-6), Cherokee Co. (3-7), DAR (7-2-2), Etowah (5-6), Munford (12-9), Oak Grove (9-5), West Morgan (8-4-1), Wilson (2-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Mobile Chr. (22-2)

2. Wicksburg (15-1)

3. Houston Aca. (18-2)

4. Plainview (5-0)

5. Beulah (15-3)

6. Glencoe (13-3)

7. Pleasant Valley (10-5-1)

8. Prattville Chr. (6-5)

9. Opp (11-5)

10. Geraldine (7-1)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-2), Colbert Heights (5-1), Danville (4-5), Flomaton (4-2), Oakman (7-2-1), T.R. Miller (12-9), Winfield (7-1).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (3-2)

2. Orange Beach (2-4)

3. Spring Garden (3-0)

4. Hatton (9-6)

5. G.W. Long (6-3)

6. Mars Hill Bible (7-1)

7. Leroy (17-4)

8. Sumiton Chr. (4-7)

9. Randolph Co. (10-5)

10. Ider (7-4-1)

Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Sand Rock (9-9), Vincent (8-2).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (6-3)

2. Holy Spirit (7-3)

3. Athens Bible (8-1)

4. Skyline (3-2)

5. South Lamar (4-4)

6. Sweet Water (9-4)

7. Kinston (2-4)

8. Belgreen (7-5)

9. Ragland (5-5-1)

10. Waterloo (3-2)

Others nominated: Berry (7-7), Cedar Bluff (5-5-2), Coosa Chr. (5-3-1) Red Level (7-5).

AISA

1. Southern Aca. (17-2)

2. Abbeville Chr. (16-3)

3. Glenwood (16-5)

4. Hooper (17-5)

5. Bessemer Aca. (NA)

6. Clarke Prep (13-6)

7. Evangel Chr. (12-5)

8. Macon-East (12-9)

9. Chambers Aca. (8-4)

10. Fort Dale Aca. (7-8-2)

Others nominated: None

BASEBALL RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school baseball rankings, the first of the season. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (9-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1)

3. Hoover (12-3)

4. Tuscaloosa Co. (11-1)

4. Spain Park (11-3)

5. Daphne (11-3)

6. Prattville (9-2)

7. Oak Mountain (10-5)

8. Vestavia Hills (10-5)

9. Spain Park (11-3)

10. Central-Phenix City (12-2)

Others nominated: Baker (6-7), Bob Jones (12-5), Enterprise (8-3), Fairhope (7-5), Florence (5-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (10-2)

2. Cullman (7-5)

3. Saraland (14-2)

4. Oxford (11-3)

5. Northridge (13-4)

6. Helena (6-6)

7. Briarwood (6-3)

8. McGill-Toolen (11-3)

9. Hueytown (9-5)

10. Wetumpka (10-1)

Others nominated: Athens (9-4), Buckhorn (9-1), Chelsea (6-5), Faith-Mobile (3-7), Gardendale (9-4), Gulf Shores (11-3), Homewood (7-4), Jasper (9-4), Mountain Brook (9-5), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Muscle Shoals (4-2), Pelham (4-7), Robertsdale (7-8), Southside-Gadsden (8-5), Spanish Fort (9-4), Stanhope Elmore (7-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Shelby Co. (12-1)

2. Holtville (13-1)

3. Russellville (6-6)

4. Madison Aca. (7-6)

5. Headland (9-1)

6. Corner (7-1)

7. Alexandria (8-6)

8. Greenville (10-1)

9. Ardmore (7-2)

10. East Limestone (8-3)

Others nominated: Leeds (6-7), Parker (12-2), Sardis (7-6), UMS-Wright (5-7), West Point (6-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Chr. (10-3)

2. Gordo (4-3)

3. Oneonta (11-1)

4. American Chr. (5-3)

5. Northside (9-1)

6. Hamilton (9-3)

7. Priceville (6-4)

8. Bibb Co. (6-5),

9. Jacksonville (5-5)

10. Central-Florence (5-3)

Others nominated: Bibb Co. (6-5), Brooks (2-3), Cherokee Co. (6-6), Haleyville (6-5), LAMP (8-3), Madison Co. (8-3), North Jackson (5-6), St. John Paul II (7-1).

CLASS 3A

1. Phil Campbell (8-4)

2. East Lawrence (9-2)

3. Trinity (8-1)

4. Plainview (8-3)

5. Piedmont (7-4)

6. Bayside Aca. (4-8)

7. Houston Aca. (10-3)

8. Providence Chr. (5-6)

9. Fyffe (6-3)

10. Lauderdale Co. (6-1)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (6-2), Flomaton (6-4), New Brockton (9-2), Opp (8-4), Thomasville (7-4), T.R. Miller (9-3), Wicksburg (11-2).

CLASS 2A

1. G.W. Long (6-5)

2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)

3. Mars Hill Bible (6-3)

4. Vincent (10-2)

5. Ariton (8-8)

6. Addison (6-2)

7. Leroy (6-3)

8. Spring Garden (8-1)

9. Southeastern-Blount (10-3)

10. Westbrook Chr. (4-5)

Others nominated: Colbert Co. (5-5), Hatton (3-7), Ider (8-3), Sand Rock (2-1), St. Luke’s (4-7), West End-Walnut Grove (5-4).

CLASS 1A

1. Bayshore Chr. (8-2)

2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)

3. Millry (10-2)

4. Donoho (4-2)

5. Hackleburg (9-2)

6. Sumiton Chr. (9-4)

7. Sweet Water (7-8)

8. Cedar Bluff (5-2)

9. Belgreen (6-2)

10. Florala (6-5)

Others nominated: Coosa Chr. (3-4), Covenant Chr. (3-4).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2-1)

2. Macon-East (16-2)

3. Morgan Aca. (10-2)

4. Wilcox Aca. (12-3)

5. Bessemer Aca. (10-5)

6. Clarke Prep (11-5)

7. Glenwood (12-2)

8. Patrician (9-3)

9. Autauga Aca. (6-3)

10. Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-5)

Others nominated: None.

