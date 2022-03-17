ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The New York Times Belatedly Admits the Emails on Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Are Real and Newsworthy

By Jacob Sullum
 2 days ago
Yesterday The New York Times published a story that quotes emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The messages reinforce the impression that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid the younger Biden $50,000 a month to serve...

Doreen
1d ago

Hey where are all the Democrats telling everybody this is just disinformation information? Come on man! Biden's family is so compromised I don't even know how he can run this country oh yeah he's not China and Russia are. God help us!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

