Belknap County, NH

Blanchette case in high court’s hands again

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — The attorney representing a former Belknap County deputy sheriff charged with sexually assaulting an inmate asked the State Supreme Court to throw out the case because a part of the law under which his client is charged is unconstitutionally vague. In oral arguments before the high...

County
