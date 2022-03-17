ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Massive study shows urbanization drives adaptive evolution

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A massive study on a tiny roadside weed shows urbanization is leading to adaptive evolution at a global scale. Scientists from 160 cities across six continents collected more than 110,000 samples of white clover plants in urban, suburban, and rural areas to study urbanization's effects on the plants. FULL...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New, clearest evidence yet that humans are a dominant force driving evolution

Humans reshape the environments where they live, with cities being among the most profoundly transformed environments on Earth. New research now shows that these urban environments are altering the way life evolves. A ground-breaking study led by evolutionary biologists at U of T Mississauga (UTM) examines whether parallel evolution is...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New study sheds light on early human hair evolution

Researchers have examined what factors drive hair variation in a wild population of lemurs known as Indriidae. Specifically, the researchers aimed to assess the impacts of climate, body size and color vision on hair evolution. FULL STORY. Hair is an important feature of primate -- including human -- diversity and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Science Daily

Rare monkey adapts to fragmented habitat by dieting and reducing activity

A team of scientists found that a rare species of monkey in Bolivia has adapted to living in a fragmented forest by dieting and moving less during lean times. A team of scientists with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Oxford Brookes University found that a rare species of monkey in Bolivia has adapted to living in a fragmented forest by dieting and moving less during lean times.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Urbanization#Climate Change#Rit
Science Daily

Microscopic ocean predator with a taste for carbon capture

A single-celled marine microbe capable of photosynthesis and hunting and eating prey may be a secret weapon in the battle against climate change. Scientists at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have discovered a new species that has the potential to sequester carbon naturally, even as oceans warm and become more acidic.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Excessive replacement changes drive evolution of global sheep prion protein (PRNP) sequences

Sheep prion protein (PRNP) is the major host genetic factor responsible for susceptibility to scrapie. We aimed to understand the evolutionary history of sheep PRNP, and primarily focused on breeds from Turkey and Ethiopia, representing genome-wise ancient sheep populations. Population molecular genetic analyses are extended to European, South Asian, and East Asian populations, and for the first time to scrapie associated haplotypes. 1178 PRNP coding region nucleotide sequences were analyzed. High levels of nucleotide diversity driven by extensive low-frequency replacement changes are observed in all populations. Interspecific analyses were conducted using mouflon and domestic goat as outgroup species. Despite an abundance of silent and replacement changes, lack of silent or replacement fixations was observed. All scrapie-associated haplotype analyses from all populations also showed extensive low-frequency replacement changes. Neutrality tests did not indicate positive (directional), balancing or strong negative selection or population contraction for any of the haplotypes in any population. A simple negative selection history driven by prion disease susceptibility is not supported by the population and haplotype based analyses. Molecular function, biological process enrichment, and protein-protein interaction analyses suggested functioning of PRNP protein in multiple pathways, and possible other functional constraint selections. In conclusion, a complex selection history favoring excessive replacement changes together with weak purifying selection possibly driven by frequency-dependent selection is driving PRNP sequence evolution. Our results is not unique only to the Turkish and Ethiopian samples, but can be generalized to global sheep populations.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Monkeys play to reduce group tension

New research has discovered that monkeys use play to avoid conflict and reduce group tension. The study found that adult howler monkeys spend more time playing with other adults, rather than juveniles. And rather than being associated with fun or education, play increases when howler monkeys are foraging for fruit, which is a highly prized resource that generates competition.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

New insight into the possible origins of life

Researchers have for the first time been able to create an RNA molecule that replicates, diversifies and develops complexity, following Darwinian evolution. This has provided empirical evidence that simple biological molecules can lead to the emergence of complex lifelike systems. FULL STORY. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have for...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Artificial intelligence paves the way to discovering new rare-earth compounds

Artificial intelligence advances how scientists explore materials. Researchers trained a machine-learning (ML) model to assess the stability of rare-earth compounds. The framework they developed builds on current state-of-the-art methods for experimenting with compounds and understanding chemical instabilities. FULL STORY. Artificial intelligence advances how scientists explore materials. Researchers from Ames Laboratory...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Long-suspected turbocharger for memory found in brain cells of mice

Scientists have long known that learning requires the flow of calcium into and out of brain cells. But researchers at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute have now discovered that floods of calcium originating from within neurons can also boost learning. The finding emerged from studies of how mice remember new places they explore.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Physicists find direct evidence of strong electron correlation in a 2D material

In recent years, physicists have discovered materials that are able to switch their electrical character from a metal to an insulator, and even to a superconductor, which is a material in a friction-free state that allows electrons to flow with zero resistance. These materials, which include "magic-angle" graphene and other synthesized two-dimensional materials, can shift electrical states depending on the voltage, or current of electrons, that is applied.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

Methane-eating bacteria convert greenhouse gas to fuel

Methanotrophic bacteria consume 30 million metric tons of methane per year and have captivated researchers for their natural ability to convert the potent greenhouse gas into usable fuel. Yet we know very little about how the complex reaction occurs, limiting our ability to use the double benefit to our advantage.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New computer predictive model useful in identifying ancient hunter-gatherer sites

Researchers looking to identify some of the most difficult 'finds' in archaeology --including sites used by nomadic hunter-gatherer communities--are tapping technology to help in the search. FULL STORY. Researchers looking to identify some of the most difficult 'finds' in archaeology -- including sites used by nomadic hunter-gatherer communities -- are...
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

New form of ice discovered

UNLV researchers have discovered a new form of ice, redefining the properties of water at high pressures. Solid water, or ice, is like many other materials in that it can form different solid materials based on variable temperature and pressure conditions, like carbon forming diamond or graphite. However, water is exceptional in this aspect as there are at least 20 solid forms of ice known to us.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Black swifts descended rapidly during lunar eclipse

An international research team has studied the flight behavior of the mysterious black swift. They found, among other things, that the black swift rises to extreme heights during a full moon, seemingly catching insects in the moonlight. And, during a lunar eclipse, the birds simultaneously lost altitude. FULL STORY. An...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Researchers put a spotlight on aggressive cancer cells

Metastases in cancer are often caused by a few abnormal cells. These behave more aggressively than the other cancer cells in a tumour. Miao-Ping Chien and Daan Brinks are working together, from two different universities, on a method to detect these cells. Their research has now been published in Nature.
CANCER
Science Daily

Mathematical paradoxes demonstrate the limits of AI

Humans are usually pretty good at recognising when they get things wrong, but artificial intelligence systems are not. According to a new study, AI generally suffers from inherent limitations due to a century-old mathematical paradox. Like some people, AI systems often have a degree of confidence that far exceeds their...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy