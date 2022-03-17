ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New computer predictive model useful in identifying ancient hunter-gatherer sites

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Researchers looking to identify some of the most difficult 'finds' in archaeology --including sites used by nomadic hunter-gatherer communities--are tapping technology to help in the search. FULL STORY. Researchers looking to identify some of the most difficult 'finds' in archaeology -- including sites used by nomadic hunter-gatherer communities --...

www.sciencedaily.com

Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification of granular computing-neural network model for prediction of pollutant longitudinal dispersion coefficient in aquatic streams

Discharge of pollution loads into natural water systems remains a global challenge that threatens waterÂ andÂ food supply, as well as endangering ecosystem services. Natural rehabilitation of contaminated streams is mainly influenced by the longitudinal dispersion coefficient, or the rate of longitudinal dispersion (Dx), a key parameter with large spatiotemporal fluctuations that characterizes pollution transport. The large uncertainty in estimation of Dx in streams limits the water quality assessment in natural streams and design of water quality enhancement strategies. This study develops an artificial intelligence-based predictive model, couplingÂ granular computing and neural network models (GrC-ANN) to provide robust estimation of Dx and its uncertainty for a range ofÂ flow-geometric conditions with high spatiotemporal variability. Uncertainty analysis of Dx estimated from the proposed GrC-ANN model was performed by alteration of theÂ training data used to tune the model. Modified bootstrap method was employed to generate different training patterns through resampling from a global database of tracer experiments in streams with 503 datapoints. Comparison between the Dx values estimated by GrC-ANN to those determined from tracer measurements shows the appropriateness and robustness of the proposed method in determining the rate of longitudinal dispersion. The GrC-ANN model with the narrowest bandwidth of estimated uncertainty (bandwidth-factor"‰="‰0.56) that brackets the highest percentage of true Dx data (i.e., 100%) is the best model to compute Dx in streams. Considering the significant inherent uncertainty reported in the previous Dx models, the GrC-ANN model developed in this study is shown to have a robust performance for evaluating pollutant mixingÂ (Dx) in turbulent environmental flow systems.
SCIENCE
The Verge

DeepMind’s new AI model helps decipher, date, and locate ancient inscriptions

Machine learning techniques are providing new tools that could help archaeologists understand the past — particularly when it comes to deciphering ancient texts. The latest example is an AI model created by Alphabet-subsidiary DeepMind that helps not only restore text that is missing from ancient Greek inscriptions but offers suggestions for when the text was written (within a 30-year period) and its possible geographic origins.
SOFTWARE
Science Daily

Ancient ice reveals scores of gigantic volcanic eruptions

Ice cores drilled in Antarctica and Greenland have revealed gigantic volcanic eruptions during the last ice age. Sixty-nine of these were larger than any eruption in modern history. According to the University of Copenhagen physicists behind the research, these eruptions can teach us about our planet's sensitivity to climate change.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

Making memory serve correctly: Fixing an inherent problem in next-generation magnetic RAM

SOT-RAM, a promising type of next-generation magnetic memory, could pave the way to ultra-low-power electronics. However, scientists have identified a source of disturbance during the read operation in SOT-RAMs that compromises their reliability. Fortunately, they also found a method to greatly reduce this disturbance by slightly modifying the SOT-RAM structure. Their findings will help make this type of memory faster and more reliable, helping its commercialization for sustainable IoT applications.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Rare monkey adapts to fragmented habitat by dieting and reducing activity

A team of scientists found that a rare species of monkey in Bolivia has adapted to living in a fragmented forest by dieting and moving less during lean times. A team of scientists with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Oxford Brookes University found that a rare species of monkey in Bolivia has adapted to living in a fragmented forest by dieting and moving less during lean times.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Daily

New strategy for designing thermoelectric materials

Source: National Institute for Materials Science, Japan. Scientists have developed a new approach to the design of thermoelectric materials by constructing a database of electronic structure parameters correlated with materials' thermoelectric conversion properties and by a comprehensive analysis of the database. This approach can be used to develop higher performance thermoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Ancient ancestors evolved to be strong and snappy

Researchers led by the University of Bristol show that the earliest jaws in the fossil record were caught in a trade-off between maximising their strength and their speed. Almost all vertebrates are jawed vertebrates, including humans, first evolving more than 400 million years ago and distinguished by their teeth-bearing jaws. Humans owe their evolutionary success to the evolution of jaws, which allowed animals to process a wider variety of foods.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Artificial intelligence paves the way to discovering new rare-earth compounds

Artificial intelligence advances how scientists explore materials. Researchers trained a machine-learning (ML) model to assess the stability of rare-earth compounds. The framework they developed builds on current state-of-the-art methods for experimenting with compounds and understanding chemical instabilities. FULL STORY. Artificial intelligence advances how scientists explore materials. Researchers from Ames Laboratory...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New flow battery stores power in simple organic compound

The intermittent supply of green electricity requires large-scale storage to keep our power grids stable. Since normal batteries do not scale very well, the idea of using flow batteries, which store electricity in a fluid is attractive. Scientists have designed a flow battery electrolyte that is cheaper and is based on an organic compound, rather than a metal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

New insight into the possible origins of life

Researchers have for the first time been able to create an RNA molecule that replicates, diversifies and develops complexity, following Darwinian evolution. This has provided empirical evidence that simple biological molecules can lead to the emergence of complex lifelike systems. FULL STORY. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have for...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New, possibly arboreal rice rat species discovered in Ecuador

Three expeditions led an international research to the Cordillera de Kutukú, an isolated mountain range in Ecuador, to find just one specimen of the previously unknown species. The find in the Amazonian side of the Andes underlines the valuable biological role of this mountainous region. FULL STORY. "In total,...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers use unique ingredient to strengthen bamboo

Source: University of British Columbia Okanagan campus. Researchers have adapted a technique -- originally designed to embalm human remains -- to strengthen the properties of biocomposites and make them stronger. With the innovation of new materials and green composites, it is easy to overlook materials like bamboo and other natural fibers, explains one of the researchers. These fibers are now used in many applications such as clothing, the automotive industry, packaging and construction.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Massive study shows urbanization drives adaptive evolution

A massive study on a tiny roadside weed shows urbanization is leading to adaptive evolution at a global scale. Scientists from 160 cities across six continents collected more than 110,000 samples of white clover plants in urban, suburban, and rural areas to study urbanization's effects on the plants. FULL STORY.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New form of ice discovered

UNLV researchers have discovered a new form of ice, redefining the properties of water at high pressures. Solid water, or ice, is like many other materials in that it can form different solid materials based on variable temperature and pressure conditions, like carbon forming diamond or graphite. However, water is exceptional in this aspect as there are at least 20 solid forms of ice known to us.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Microscopic ocean predator with a taste for carbon capture

A single-celled marine microbe capable of photosynthesis and hunting and eating prey may be a secret weapon in the battle against climate change. Scientists at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have discovered a new species that has the potential to sequester carbon naturally, even as oceans warm and become more acidic.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Photonic encryption platform in the ultraviolet and visible

Source: Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) An anticounterfeiting and tampering prevention system using ultraviolet and visible light has been recently proposed. This technology was developed using the metasurface, capable of freely controlling light and anticipated to be applicable in various industries. This study is significant in that it has resolved a long-standing issue for metasurface, which could not be operated in the ultraviolet regime.
COMPUTERS

