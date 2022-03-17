D20 teacher survey: more than 30% of surveyed high school educators plan to leave field over new policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey organized by Academy School District 20 teachers shows educators plan on leaving the district over a recent policy change plan. Of the educators who participated in the survey, a little more than 46% of high school teachers said they intend on leaving.

The survey was shared among Academy Education Association members and offered to non-members. In total, 218 teachers took the survey, about 10% of district educators. Out of the 142 high school respondents, 43 said they believe the switch to the '6/8' policy will force them to get out of education, which is about 30 percent. Another 36 said while they plan on staying in education, they will leave the district because of the shift.

However, one of the teachers who responded to the survey is a middle school teacher, the schedule shift currently only affects high school teachers.

The '6/8' policy would result in high school teachers instructing an additional course and giving up a teacher planning period without a raise in salary.

The report says that based on respondent comments, many are waiting to learn what salary increases might be before making further decisions.

Nearly half of the respondents who selected “Uncertain impact” also selected “Pursuing work outside of education and D20,” and “Leaving D20 but continuing to work in education.”

After an hours-long school board meeting on February 17, filled with teachers giving public comments, many teachers called out sick that school was canceled on February 18.

Among the three largest districts in El Paso County and the two largest in Pueblo County, D20 ranks fourth out of five in average teacher pay, including behind Pueblo's D60.

The survey was sent by email to the Board of Education on Thursday afternoon, before a 6 p.m. board meeting.

