Dell's OptiPlex 3000 series of desktop PCs is aimed at businesses with modest computing needs. An information kiosk might be one use case for the OptiPlex 3090 Small Form Factor (SFF) desktop reviewed here, especially if an Android tablet won't cut it. PCs like the OptiPlex 3090 (starts at $869, as tested) serve well when storage or processing demands exceed tablet or light business-laptop capabilities, or when Windows applications or vPro security are required. It's a capable tool that can fit almost anywhere and run business applications with ease. The wide span of configuration options give it broad appeal for many sizes of business, and the deep warranty makes it a fine choice for businesses that just need a no-fuss set of compact churners. We give it an Editors' Choice award for basic business PCs, a more practical pick for most users than the tower configurations of this and the OptiPlex 5090, given office space constraints and the kind of upgrades an IT team would do to a basic business PC.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO