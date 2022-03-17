ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch District 18 Debate Here Live

With the June Primary election rapidly approaching, The South Carolina Republican Party is hosting a debate. The candidates for the District 18 State House seat will discuss the issues at the Cannon Center in Greer. The candidates include Alan Morgan, Keith Jones, Dakota Fitzgerald and Wyatt Miller. WORD's own Tara will serve as the moderator for the debate. It's the 18th District Republican Candidate Debate powered by OTB Tax and you can watch it live below.

New State House Speaker reportedly tabbed

It looks like the next Speaker of the State House has been tabbed. Just hours after current Speaker Jay Lucas announced he will not seek re-election, reports out of Columbia surfaced regarding the next person to fill the seat.
