19-Year-Old Found Dead In Royse City Home; Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was found dead at a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon, March 17.

The fire started in the 700 block of Valley Court just off Highway 66 and FM 1777 shortly after 4:15 p.m.

It was reported to 911 by a caller that a young man, who was related to the homeowner, entered the home with a firearm and a can of gasoline and ordered a family member to get out of the house.

A second house also burned around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 Block of Janette Court.

Both structures sustained heavy damage.

The two homes are related to the same family members.

Royse City Police said based on evidence recovered at the scene, it appears the 19-year-old may have intentionally set both fires before taking his own life.