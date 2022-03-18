ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royse City, TX

19-Year-Old Found Dead In Royse City Home; Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fj8R7_0eiTJ1ZZ00

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was found dead at a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon, March 17.

The fire started in the 700 block of Valley Court just off Highway 66 and FM 1777 shortly after 4:15 p.m.

It was reported to 911 by a caller that a young man, who was related to the homeowner, entered the home with a firearm and a can of gasoline and ordered a family member to get out of the house.

Body found at house fire in Royse City (Chopper 11)

A second house also burned around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 Block of Janette Court.

Both structures sustained heavy damage.

The two homes are related to the same family members.

Royse City Police said based on evidence recovered at the scene, it appears the 19-year-old may have intentionally set both fires before taking his own life.

Body found at house fire in Royse City (Chopper 11)

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Suspects sought after 16-year-old found dead in north Reno home

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects connected to a recent murder of a teenager in a north Reno home. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a home off Cornwall Circle in the Raleigh Heights neighborhood at about 9 p.m. on March 7 on the report of a residential burglary.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Royse City, TX
Royse City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Nurse Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe Arrested After Plano Police Find Falsified Do-Not-Resuscitate Form

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police arrested hospice nurse Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe after officers discovered an alleged falsified do-not-resuscitate form. The 60-year-old owns Peaceful Touch Hospice & Palliative Care on West Plano Parkway. Police said detectives discovered the falsified form during a death investigation. That person’s spouse was on hospice care at the facility. Eyambe faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence. If you have any information related to the care of patients by Eyambe or by other practitioners employed by her company, please contact the Plano Police Department at 972–941-2148.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Need Help Finding Person Who Shot Shanique Alex While She Drove On East Illinois Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before afternoon rush hour on March 9 when Dallas police found a 25-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, with a gunshot wound to the back. Now investigators are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who shot the victim. Officers were called to the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue found the victim, later identified as Shanique Shameion Alex, gravely injured and behind the wheel. Alex was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries. A male witness, who police say was a passenger in the vehicle, was also injured and remains hospitalized. The Dallas police Homicide Unit is now asking anyone who has information about the shooting or knows the identity of the person who pulled the trigger to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by sending an email. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Police Investigate Death#Block Of Janette Court#Royse City Police
CBS DFW

Woman Dies After Driving Across All Lanes Of I-20, Crashing Into Concrete Pillar

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman is dead after crashing her SUV into a concrete bridge pillar on I-20 on March 9. Witnesses told officers they saw her GMC Yukon traveling eastbound in the far left lane suddenly veer right, and cross all of the highway lanes, before striking the guardrail, and crashing into the pillar. First responders pronounced her deceased at the scene. No one else was in her vehicle. Police said it’s unclear why she veered out of her lane and crashed. The investigation is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin are notified.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead early Friday in the driveway of a home in south Augusta near Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy