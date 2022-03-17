The City of Temecula & Temecula Valley Museum Arts & Culture Division Announce New Student Art Mural

The City of Temecula, Community Services Department, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and Temecula Valley Museum announce a new Student Art Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park (28300 Mercedes Street) celebrating Earth Day 2022. The Student Mural Project seeks to support emerging artists by providing a space to showcase their craft. Student artists are provided with the opportunity to create a temporary public art piece on varying topics, facilitated by Bigfoot Graphics.

This original mural was created by 18-year-old artist Tommy Gonzales, graduate of Great Oak High School and current student at Oregon State University. Inspired by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, artist Tommy Gonzales states, "Pu’éska Mountain, which is represented in the mural, is sacred to the Luiseño people of Southern California. The mural seeks to not only represent the indigenous tribes of the area, but their love and perspective on nature. With a rich history and religion that is closely intertwined with Earth and all her beauty, this mural works to honor the Luiseños and the place ‘where the rocks cry.’ It is the perfect representation for Earth Day, here in the beautiful Temecula Valley.”

The City of Temecula also acknowledges the generous donation of young native landscaping surrounding the mural, installed just in time for Earth Day, thanks to the Temecula Valley Rose Society. The Temecula Valley Rose Society operates the Rose Haven Heritage Garden (30592 Jedediah Smith Road), which is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn commented, “The City of Temecula celebrates the Earth and the beautiful Temecula Valley with this mural featuring Pu’éska Mountain, a place considered sacred by the Pechanga people. It is fitting that home-grown artist, Tommy Gonzales, chose this mountain to celebrate Earth Day, as Native Americans have always respected and treasured Mother Earth.”

Mayor Pro Team and Temecula Community Services District Vice President Zak Schwank added, “It is especially appropriate that the new plantings and hardscape donated by the Temecula Valley Rose Society were installed in time to enhance this gorgeous mural. The City of Temecula is grateful to this generous non-profit organization the thoughtful donation that will enhance and beautify Sam Hicks Monument Park for years to come.”