ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

The City of Temecula & Temecula Valley Museum Arts & Culture Division Announce New Student Art Mural

Temecula, California
Temecula, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8YgI_0eiTHsl300

The City of Temecula, Community Services Department, Temecula Valley Unified School District, and Temecula Valley Museum announce a new Student Art Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park (28300 Mercedes Street) celebrating Earth Day 2022. The Student Mural Project seeks to support emerging artists by providing a space to showcase their craft. Student artists are provided with the opportunity to create a temporary public art piece on varying topics, facilitated by Bigfoot Graphics.

This original mural was created by 18-year-old artist Tommy Gonzales, graduate of Great Oak High School and current student at Oregon State University. Inspired by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, artist Tommy Gonzales states, "Pu’éska Mountain, which is represented in the mural, is sacred to the Luiseño people of Southern California. The mural seeks to not only represent the indigenous tribes of the area, but their love and perspective on nature. With a rich history and religion that is closely intertwined with Earth and all her beauty, this mural works to honor the Luiseños and the place ‘where the rocks cry.’ It is the perfect representation for Earth Day, here in the beautiful Temecula Valley.”

The City of Temecula also acknowledges the generous donation of young native landscaping surrounding the mural, installed just in time for Earth Day, thanks to the Temecula Valley Rose Society. The Temecula Valley Rose Society operates the Rose Haven Heritage Garden (30592 Jedediah Smith Road), which is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn commented, “The City of Temecula celebrates the Earth and the beautiful Temecula Valley with this mural featuring Pu’éska Mountain, a place considered sacred by the Pechanga people. It is fitting that home-grown artist, Tommy Gonzales, chose this mountain to celebrate Earth Day, as Native Americans have always respected and treasured Mother Earth.”

Mayor Pro Team and Temecula Community Services District Vice President Zak Schwank added, “It is especially appropriate that the new plantings and hardscape donated by the Temecula Valley Rose Society were installed in time to enhance this gorgeous mural. The City of Temecula is grateful to this generous non-profit organization the thoughtful donation that will enhance and beautify Sam Hicks Monument Park for years to come.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temecula, CA
Government
Temecula, CA
Entertainment
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rahn
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Temecula, California

Temecula, California

53
Followers
142
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Temecula /təˈmɛkjʊlə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The city is a tourist and resort destination, with the Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival, the Temecula Valley International Film Festival, championship golf courses, and resort accommodations for tourists which contribute to the city's economic profile. Although Temecula is geographically closer to downtown San Diego than downtown Los Angeles, it is considered part of the Greater Los Angeles area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy