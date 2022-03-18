14 Truly Funny Behind-The-Scenes Marvel Stories For Anyone Who Needs A Giggle Right About Now

Related
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 is coming this year and will “blow people away”
Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, has made assurances that we really are getting Avatar 2 this year “for real.” It’s currently set for release on December 16, 2022. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell spoke about the changing theatrical landscape and more. Asbell said that...
Hello Magazine
Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project has fans saying the same thing
Netflix's latest film has a pretty impressive cast. Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo all appear in the brand new movie, The Adam Project, and it seems to have gone down well with fans. The film has strong themes of time travel and family, so there's bound...
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wants Stranger Things Director for his MCU Debut Movie
Ryan Reynolds really has a taste when it comes to the people he would love to work with and for his upcoming MCU debut movie, Deadpool 3, the actor seems to have his eyes locked on one director to take on the project and it is none other than Shawn Levy, the one behind Stranger Things, and his two recent films, The Adam Project and Free Guy.
People
Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart Address Rumors of Being Cast in Upcoming Doctor Strange Sequel
Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart are addressing rumors that they will appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Last week, a new trailer for the forthcoming movie — titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — aired during Super Bowl LVI. In the clip, fans noticed a...
'I'm so ashamed': Scarlett Johansson admits she never wants her children to know that she smoked as a teen
Scarlett Johansson confessed a secret about herself that she hopes her kids Rose Dauriac, seven, and seven-month-old Cosmo Jost never find out. During Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 37-year-old Black Widow actress admitted she's embarrassed to have begun smoking as a teen. 'My daughter may have asked...
Cinema Blend
Thor’s Taika Waititi Jokes About Lying To Marvel Before Landing Ragnarok Gig
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive world, with a number of beloved franchises in the mix. Phase Four has been wild so far, and there are some highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark Taika Waititi’s sophomore effort in the MCU. And now the Oscar-winning filmmaker is joking about lying to Marvel ahead of landing his first gig directing Ragnarok.
Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds with The Adam Project director Shawn Levy
Ryan Reynolds did tell EW that he now wants to make every one of his movies from here on out with Shawn Levy, his director on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Guess he wasn't joking. It looks like Deadpool 3 is now fully on the road to happening as...
Hello Magazine
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute
Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Jared Leto says he doesn't think movie theaters would still exist without Marvel films
Jared Leto — who stars as Morbius in Marvel's latest flick — said that there is less room for non-superhero films, which is a "little heartbreaking."
I want to name my daughter after the place she was conceived – but trolls say it’s weird as it’s also a Disney character
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
Collider
‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘X-Men’ and ‘Iron Man’ Rumored Appearances May Not Be What You Expect
After Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's appearance in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have speculated about who could pop up in Marvel's next film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (directed by Sam Raimi). In an interview with Empire, producer Richie Palmer talked about some of the rumored surprise appearances.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Film Might Not be Finished Until June
Just after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes back on their feet as their schedules would push through and next in line would be the fourth film of the Norse god with Thor: Love and Thunder, however, Taika Waititi seems to have his jokes lined up as well saying that the film might not be finished until June when the movie comes out in July.
ComicBook
New Scarlet Witch Image Surfaces From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
A new image of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff – aka Scarlet Witch – in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed. As you can see below, the image shows Wanda looking very ethereal (and beautiful) in full Scarlet Witch mode. The exact source of the image has yet to be determined; if not an actual scene from Doctor Strange 2, it certainly is a pretty stunning promo image. See for yourself:
CNET
Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus: What to Know
Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series promises a complex lead, a cult-leader-type villain and "a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt." Oh, and Oscar Isaac's conversation-stirring accent. But while we've gotten a teaser, a full trailer and even a Super Bowl spot for the...
hypebeast.com
'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals He Does Not Think He Could Make a Good Marvel Film
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, the director sat down with Variety to discuss how he came about the project and how he shot the film during lockdown. Making the film was no easy feat, with his star Caped Crusader, Robert Pattinson testing positive...
Collider
'One Perfect Shot' Trailer Goes Inside Cinema’s Most Iconic Moments With Directors Patty Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, and More
This month, HBO Max is giving fans the opportunity to step inside some of their favorite movies with their directors in One Perfect Shot. The new half-hour documentary series will premiere all six episodes exclusively on the streaming service on March 24. The series — which is actually based on...
Marvel’s ’Werewolf’ By Night’ Finds a Director
You often see screenwriters, editors, producers, and even visual effects artists try their hand at directing. But it’s pretty rare for a composer to graduate to full-blown filmmaking; I’m struggling to think of any examples at all, unless you count someone like John Carpenter, who often provided the scores to his movies, like Halloween or Escape From New York.
Sandra Bullock jokes that she cleans Keanu Reeves' house once a week because she 'lost a bet' when they made 'Speed'
The "Lost City" actress and Reeves have both admitted that they had crushes on each other while filming the 1994 action thriller.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Marin Hinkle reveals her stand-up scene took over 2 days to film, and shares more behind-the-scenes stories from season 4
Hinkle, who plays Rose, also spoke to Insider about her full-circle matchmaking career and the heartbreak she's nursing over the show's final season.
CNET
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoiler-Packed Review: A Marvel Masterclass
It's the next Avengers: Endgame. It's bigger than Avengers: Endgame, because it combines 20 years of movies, instead of 10. It's the movie that will save cinema, and it features the best best-friend handshake of all time. Prepare for all of those hot takes and more right here in CNET's...
BuzzFeed
