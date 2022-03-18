ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Truly Funny Behind-The-Scenes Marvel Stories For Anyone Who Needs A Giggle Right About Now

By Mary Colussi
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwWfQ_0eiTCLox00

1. The Department of Defense decided to stop collaborating with the team behind The Avengers because the superhero movie was too darn hard-to-believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txgq9_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Phil Strub, a representative of the Department of Defense, told Wired.com's Danger Room blog, "We couldn't reconcile the unreality of this international organization and our place in it. To whom did S.H.I.E.L.D. answer? Did we work for S.H.I.E.L.D.? We hit that roadblock and decided we couldn't do anything." He added, "It just got to the point where it didn't make any sense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldcfb_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

That's fair enough, though you do have to wonder if they were surprised by the film's fantastical approach to US government policy and, well, everything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yO13z_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. When Tom Holland was preparing to play Spider-Man, he attended the Bronx High School of Science for two days to get into character, since Peter Parker is a high-achieving student at the fictional Midtown School of Science and Technology. Holland shadowed a senior named Arun Bishop, who told Business Insider that Holland posed as his cousin Ben. Ben supposedly gained admittance to the competitive school due to a military parent who moved the family to New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJhX1_0eiTCLox00
Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Bishop recalled that Holland got bored with classes and attempted to amuse himself by telling other students he was Spider-Man, but no one believed him. Bishop said, "Most of them wouldn't believe him at all. Because that just doesn't make sense, right? Why, at Bronx Science, would there be an actor who's been shadowing me for a day and a half?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DJs2_0eiTCLox00
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Despite that presumably confidence-bruising reception, Holland eventually managed to get a few of his "classmates" to believe him by showing them his ID. Bishop recalled that when they realized who Cousin Ben really was, they "went a little crazy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gABQa_0eiTCLox00
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Hayley Atwell, who plays Agent Peggy Carter, told Esquire in a 2011 interview that the moment in Captain America: The First Avenger where Peggy goes to touch the newly muscular Steve Rogers' chest, then thinks better of it, was unscripted and came about when she "instinctively grabbed [Chris Evans's] man boob."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lG7co_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

Said Atwell, "When Chris Evans first took his shirt off on the set of Captain America, I just instinctively grabbed his man boob. They kept it in the film. So we did a couple of takes of me being really inappropriate with my hand on his pec for the duration of the scene."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416vTH_0eiTCLox00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. In a SiriusXM interview, Tom Holland recalled that while working on a swinging stunt for Spider-Man: No Way Home , he farted on Zendaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFSJH_0eiTCLox00
Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

He said, "It's tough, the suit's tight, the harness squeezes it out." Zendaya added, "I felt the rattle." At the time, Holland (heroically, and somewhat redundantly, considering the aforementioned rattle) confessed that it was him. When the interviewer said that it would've been more awkward if that happened while they were filming the first movie, rather than the third, Holland joked, "I think it would've been a really good talking point."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOM13_0eiTCLox00
Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bonus funny moment: During the interview, Holland accidentally said "shit," then had this reaction before he realized that's a-okay on SiriusXM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6xRF_0eiTCLox00
SiriusXM / youtube.com

5. Hannibal Buress hired a lookalike through Twitter to attend the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in his place. Buress chose Joe Carroll who, according to Vanity Fair , had previously been a stand-in for Buress at an awards show, to attend the red carpet and answer questions about his (non-existent) experiences playing Peter Parker's gym teacher, Coach Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfaMc_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

The tweet offered $500 to a " lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight ." Buress told Vanity Fair that he hired a faux Buress because he was out of town filming another movie, Tag . Said Buress, "I think people think I was trying to be weird. If I was available, I would have gone." So it was less a prank than an innovative solution to a scheduling snafu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDlNC_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

6. Yelena's continuous ribbing of Natasha's hand-on-the-ground, spine-in-peril superhero landing in Black Widow was added into the script because one of the writers overheard Florence Pugh poking fun at Scarlett Johansson for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMWkj_0eiTCLox00
Marvel

In an interview with MTV News , Pugh said, "The whole me taking the piss out of Scarlett's pose was because on-set, in the stunts rehearsals, the stunties were like, 'And we gotta figure out your pose.' And I was like, 'Oh cripes, I have to have a pose. What's realistic? How should you land?' And they were like, 'Oh, well none of the superhero poses are correct for landing.' And I was like, 'Yeah, what's Scarlett's? I mean, surely that would hurt.' And they were like, 'Oh yeah, if she were a real person and she landed, she'd have so many broken bones.' And I was like, 'Does Scarlett know this?!'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avflV_0eiTCLox00
Marvel

Pugh decided to let Johannson know about the whole broken bones conundrum, in the form of teasing her about it on set. A writer overheard them and decided to add it in, or, as Johansson jokingly put it, take "ten years of work [and] flush it down the toilet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwTcR_0eiTCLox00
Marvel

7. Wunmi Mosaku, aka Hunter B-15 in Loki , told Decider that she was "so excited" to be cast in the show...though she had absolutely no idea that she'd auditioned for it in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rPop_0eiTCLox00
Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

Allow me to explain. When she auditioned, Mosaku was sent "some scenes for an untitled project," and not a whole script. She explained, "Generally with those kinds of things, you take it seriously because if anyone’s being top secret, it’s likely to be something big. And so I sent off my audition, which was a self-tape, and then I was home in the UK at my mom’s house, and I got a call from my agent in the middle of the night saying I’d been offered Loki , and I was like, 'When did I audition for Loki ?'" It's like the show business equivalent of ordering something online and forgetting about it until the package arrives, though instead of a book or new shoes, it's a life-changing career opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBPfp_0eiTCLox00
Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

8. Paul Bettany (Vision) is another Marvel star who got the chance to receive some unexpected good news from the folks at the studio. In his case, he already knew who he played...but he thought he was about to be fired from the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJIgv_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bettany told BuzzFeed that since his character died in Avengers: Infinity War , he figured a call from Marvel HQ couldn't mean good news. Said Bettany, "I looked at my wife and I went, 'I think I'm getting the can.' I was very nervous as I go over there. I wanted everybody to feel comfortable and not feel icky about the whole thing, because I thought they were going to be gentlemen, and just look me in the face and say, 'It's over.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3zMf_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

He went on, "So I went in. I said, 'Look, there's just absolutely no hard feelings. It's been a great run. Thank you so much.' And they were like, 'Are you quitting?' And I went, 'No, aren't you firing me?' And they went, 'No, we were gonna pitch you a TV show.' That's how I found out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKpmV_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

That show was WandaVision . You may have heard of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNB9M_0eiTCLox00
Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Speaking of improv: Avengers: Infinity War screenwriting team Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told Yahoo! that Dave Bautista (Drax) came up with the line, "Why is Gamora?" The script itself only contained the "where" and "who" parts of the exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyLOC_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

Tragically, no one answers Drax's question. Markus recalled that when Bautista tried out the line, his first reaction was, "Okay, you’re very good at your job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPY25_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. That scene where a hungover Iron Man sits in the giant Randy's Donuts donut and enjoys a snack in Iron Man 2 ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtVvB_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

Director Jon Favreau told the LA Times Hero Complex blog that while he figured a small business would be happy just to be included, the owner of the donut shop wanted Favreau to work his special effects magic and have Iron Man fly through the donut hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcKTp_0eiTCLox00
Marvel / youtube.com

Favreau said, "I didn't want something that felt forced. I wanted something that was really LA, and I thought they'd be thrilled. So, you know, we got there, and I'm talking to the owner, Randy, and he says, 'Yeah, well, you know I'd really like if he flies through the donut.' Wow. Really? But that's how it is though, right?" Unfortunately for Randy, Iron Man doesn't do much in there other than sit, snack, and piss off Nick Fury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qx92Y_0eiTCLox00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Tom Hiddleston told Empire that Loki's death scene in Thor: The Dark World was originally intended to be real. But test audiences refused to believe that the emotional sequence wasn't a cover for yet another one of Loki's tricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqKky_0eiTCLox00
Marvel

Said Hiddleston, "Loki's death on Svartalfheim was written as a death, and I would say Chris [Hemsworth] and I played that scene for real. That was meant to be that he redeemed himself, he helped save his brother, he helped save Jane Foster, but that he, in the process, sacrificed himself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jQAK_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

He went on, "It was part of the original pitch, and in test screenings, the audience didn't accept it. They said, you know, 'He's obviously coming back. That didn't really happen.' And there was a very strange and almost unanimous resistance to it. They decided that wasn't the end."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfc0z_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

Apparently, Marvel did too good of a job establishing Loki's whole "lover of high stakes pranks" vibe to kill him off that easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF5uN_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

12. Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok , revealed during an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused that he wanted to include a flashback to Thor and Loki's (extremely awkward) childhoods, but that it had to be cut since it became "pointless" during development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeXoJ_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

It's a shame it did, though, because based on what Waititi described, it would've been a masterpiece. Thor would've been a "pudgy little kid walking around with a mullet and being picked on by other kids," while Loki was a "little emo goth hanging out by himself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZZB1_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

And to round out the vision, it all would've taken place in an Asgard where the gods are all rocking "massive shoulder pads " and "mullets." Waititi said that the flashback could make the cut "if we ever do a Thor 4 ," so I'd start praying now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48opqu_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

13. Chris Pratt pitched a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 joke that was politely — but firmly, and repeatedly — turned down by the film's director, James Gunn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNDOE_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Pratt told io9 about the rejected pitch. In the film, Kurt Russell stars as Peter Quill/Star-Lord's planet-god father, Ego. Pratt said, "Peter Quill would know who Kurt Russell is. So we had to create the world where Kurt Russell is not one of his icons the way he actually would have been. All these amazing stars of television and film of that era are the icons of Peter Quill’s ideology he’s created around what Earth was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPotA_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He went on, "I kept pitching James the idea, ‘Should I know that that’s Kurt Russell?’ He’s like, ‘Just trust me. Don’t.’” Thus, Star-Lord's destruction of the fourth wall was prevented, and no one mistook Ego for famed American actor Kurt Russell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dm2nM_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. And finally: Paul Rudd told Entertainment Tonight that when he told his young son which superhero he would be playing, his reaction was less than impressed. Significantly less, in fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OgCT_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rudd said, "When I told my own son that I was going to be in a superhero movie, he asked me what it was, and I said I was going to be playing Ant-Man, and he was not impressed. What he actually said was, 'I can't wait to see how stupid that'll be.' Swear to God, that's what he said." Maybe he's more of a Spider-Man fan?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BK5KJ_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hopefully, Paul Rudd's son was won over by the lil' guy (meaning Ant-Man, not Paul Rudd) when he saw the finished product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkBGP_0eiTCLox00
Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

