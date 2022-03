Utah Sen. Mike Lee is a rockstar in the conservative movement, so he should be totally safe in a historically red state — shouldn't he? That may not be the case this year as the establishment wing of the Republican Party would love nothing more than to find a way to unseat the senior Senator. Also, Utah is no longer the deep-red state that many hoped and claimed it to be. A lot of money and resources have been funneled the way of the challengers, most notably to the daughter-in-law of BYU football coaching legend LaVell Edwards.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO